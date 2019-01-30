36th National Games Goan away for good?

Home Sport Hockey World Cup

The much-postponed 36th edition of the National Games, initially slated to be held in late 2016, might soon be setting records.

Published: 30th January 2019

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The much-postponed 36th edition of the National Games, initially slated to be held in late 2016, might soon be setting records. For one reason or another, the organising committee hasn’t been able to stay true to their words.

After postponing it for the first time three years ago, the Games, supposed to be the biggest domestic multi-discipline sporting event, has since been deferred at least thrice. It’s set to be pushed back once again — from March 30-April 14 to a tentative slot between October-November.

This time, however, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is peeved. The last three years have seen them willing to entertain organising committee’s demands but it looks like the IOA has reached a breaking point. Plans were in place to host the 16-day event from March 30 but issues pertaining to the upcoming general elections have meant that the state machinery has once again requested the IOA to push the Games back by five to six months.

Rajeev Mehta, IOA secretary general and Mukesh Kumar, Chairman, Games Technical Conduct Committee, met Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, sports minister and chief secretary in Panaji on Tuesday to try and work around the issues but they couldn’t. Mehta confirmed as much to this newspaper but said wishes of another postponement may not be met this time.

He even threatened a fine of Rs 10 crore. “They have asked us to postpone to September-October. They have pointed out to us two-three problems which generally pertain to the general elections,” he said. “But we will decide whether to move it back only after an executive committee meeting (soon). If we decide that Goa will have to hold the Games in March-April, then that decision will stand. We haven’t accepted its request as of now. Even the fine will be decided at the meeting.” 

He also revealed that the IOA is keeping other avenues open — shifting the Games away from Goa because of the inordinate delay. The IOA is hoping that it wouldn’t come to that. 

Even if the body gives Goa the permission to shift the dates again, it will need the approval of national sports federations as most World Championships and/or Olympic qualifiers are slated to take place in September and October. It’s a point Mehta alluded to. 

Kumar said most of the venues were ready (except badminton) and if required IOA can work out a mutually accepted schedule. “The state government has given us another option but the final decision will be taken in the executive committee meeting as to an alternative to Goa or postponement. We have given them another proposal,” said Kumar.

