Home Sport ICC World Cup

Afghanistan announces 23-man squad for World Cup training camp

The squad includes Asghar Afghan, who was removed as the team's captain across all formats.

Published: 05th April 2019 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

India_Afghanistan_Ire_S_(1)

Afghanistan cricket team | AP

By ANI

KABUL: The Afghanistan Cricket Board on Friday announced a 23-man squad for the training camp in South Africa ahead of the upcoming World Cup next month.

The squad includes Asghar Afghan, who was removed as the team's captain across all formats. Gulbadin Naib will take over the reins from him in the ODI format and Rashid Khan will act as his deputy.

The training squad will participate in six practice matches during their time in South Africa before returning to Kabul where the 15-member squad will be announced for the World Cup.

"Asghar Afghan, who captained team Afghanistan for a period of around four years, achieved a lot and made the country proud, and I hope Gulbadin Naib will be able to continue his legacy at the helm of the team's affairs," Dawalt Ahmadzai, Afghanistan Cricket Board's chief selector said in a statement released by the Cricket Board.

"Gulbadin Naib is a senior player who has also led the Mis-e-Ainak regional team on many occasions and we hope that he will play a vital role in the team's future success," he added.

23-member squad for the training camp: Gulbadin Naib (c), Rashid Khan (vc), Mohammad Shahzad, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Najib Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Shapoor Zadran, Hamid Hassan, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Sayed Shirzad, Samiullah Shinwari.

Afghanistan will tour Scotland and Ireland in May to play two ODIs each. They will then meet Pakistan and England in one-off ODI before beginning their World Cup campaign against Australia on June 1 at the Bristol County Ground. 

Stay up to date on all the latest ICC World Cup news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Afghanistan World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp