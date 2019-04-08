Home Sport ICC World Cup

India's World Cup squad selection on April 15 in Mumbai

The last date for announcing the World Cup squads is April 23 but BCCI has decided to announce it eight days prior to the scheduled day.

Published: 08th April 2019 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli (L) with MS Dhoni. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's 15-member squad for the ICC World Cup will be selected on April 15 in Mumbai.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) along with office bearers decided on the date during a meeting on Monday.

The last date for announcing the World Cup squads is April 23 but BCCI has decided to announce it eight days prior to the scheduled day.

The World Cup will be starting on May 30 in United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the BCCI will be getting Rs 2.09 crore from Cricket Australia after reconciliation of accounts for the past 10 years.

"There have been discussions on accounts settlements over all the past bilateral series between India and Australia.

We are supposed to get Rs 2.09 crore.

The discussions are still on.

The office bearers will again meet the CoA on April 20," a BCCI official told PTI on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest ICC World Cup news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup squad World Cup team selection

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp