Despite controversies, World Cup carnival goes on as India focus on New Zealand

By Express News Service

After the India-New Zealand match on Thursday, only one of them will remain unbeaten after the first fortnight of the World Cup. That is assuming rain does not force the two to split points. There is so much happening around, frustrating teams, starting with the notorious English summer rains washing off matches.

For Indians, the injury to opener Shikhar Dhawan is the most bothersome, not knowing whether he would be fit for the knockout rounds. Yet, the national selectors decided to send Rishabh Pant as cover for Dhawan, raising more questions.

Dhawan apparently has a hairline crack on his left thumb and that has left the selectors in a tizzy. The team hopes him to be fit even if the injury takes three weeks to heal. Everyone is guarded about the seriousness of the injury. Their confidence stems from the way Dhawan batted to get his hundred after being hit.

However, the selectors decided to fly out Pant as a cover for Dhawan so that he could get acclimatised to the English conditions. It is futile to talk about his batting position as it is being done. Though there are a sizable number of supporters for Ambati Rayudu, he had cooked his goose when he poked fun at chief selector MSK Prasad for saying that the “three-dimensional” Vijay Shankar was preferred to the Hyderabadi.

Dhawan’s injury pushes KL Rahul to partner Rohit Sharma as the opener. That brings the No 4 back into contention. Will it be Vijay or Dinesh Karthik? Ideally, Karthik should get to play for his sheer experience, but the three-dimensional argument might get Vijay in.

The Nottingham ground is not uniform and small on one side. Also, the pitch is no longer receptive to swing bowling. What is more worrying for the two teams is the rain forecast for Thursday. New Zealand had beaten India in the warm-up game, but that cannot be a pointer to Thursday’s match. Both teams know their batting is top-heavy and early wickets can put pressure.

The fortnight also made the usually combative Virat Kohli a darling of a lot of fans and players for his gesture in telling the predominantly Indian crowd at the Oval, not to boo Steve Smith. He enhanced his reputation by apologising to the Australian on behalf of Indian crowds.

Then, the Zing bails staying firm in their groove even after the ball hitting the stumps has become a talking point. The ICC is firm on not tinkering with the bails once the tournament got underway.

Michael Holding added some spice by ticking off the International Cricket Council (ICC) for telling the commentators to avoid highlighting the umpiring errors, terming it ‘censorship’.

Ian Chappell is another upright commentator who refused to be a part of the commentary team for the 2013 India-Australia series when he was told that he would be hired by official host broadcaster Star but he would be bound by the Indian cricket board’s terms and conditions. The commentators were clearly told by the board that they should not criticize the board’s opposition to Decision Review System, the Indian team selection and the game’s administrative matters.

Like Ian, Holding is not one to take it lying down. The former West Indies paceman did not mince words, saying that today “commentators are being more and more compromised by controlling organisations to the point of censorship” by asking them to avoid commenting on umpiring mistakes.

Fortunately, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s logo controversy was quickly put to rest, the raging fire back home getting doused by sensible talk by Indian cricket greats. It is surprising how Dhoni thought of using the logo as he should have known that it would kick up a lot of dirt.

(The writer is a veteran commentator and the views expressed are personal).