World Cup 2019: As fan-tastic an atmosphere as it gets

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
MANCHESTER: Taking the road to the stadium at around 7.30 am on Sunday, one wondered if it was too early. The match was scheduled to start at 10.30am and the gates would not open until two hours before that. It was cold, overca­st and windy. Hardly the ri­g­ht atmosphere for a cricket match.

Approaching the Old Traff­o­rd tram station, one started se­n­sing something was different fr­om Saturday. The roads lo­oked empty but th­ere was a lo­ng line of cars on one side. The fans had started ar­riving and because parking co­­uld become a problem later on, they had taken the best possible places. It was still half a ki­­lometre from the stadium and not many could be seen on the road.

Once within viewing dista­n­ce of the stadium, one started getting a feel of how it was going to be. Fans had started gathering. Those who sell flags, jerseys and bugles had set up shop and chants of “jeetega bhai jeetega” follo­wed by “India” and “Pakistan” had started. The sun ca­me out soon and in about half-an-hour the place turned into a cauld­­ron of colour and noise. The gates were yet to open, but th­at hardly mattered as the streets around Old Trafford became a st­age for a fancy-dress co­m­petition.

One does see weird dresses, headgear and painted faces at the World Cup venues. Here was an awesome collection of all those. Pakistani fans perhaps outdid Indians and there was a double-decker bus full of them, where there seemed to be an in-house competition going on. “We generally travel to venues when Pakistan plays and got these done specially for this match,” said Shadab from Derby, sporting the mane of a lion.

As the minutes passed by, the crowd swelled. Some sort of a contest started between the fans of the two teams as they got into outshout each other. Those in blue standing in front of one of the gates started “jeetega bhai jeetega” and before they could finish, the mass of green from across the road screamed “Pakistan jeetega”. Even the cops seemed to enjoy the atmosphere. There was nothing untoward.

“This makes my day. I was in Nottingham for the washout (against New Zealand),” said Vivek, a software pro from Hyderabad based in New Zealand. “Auckland to Melbourne to Dubai to London. The journey is around 23 hours. You can understand how it feels to travel that long and not see a ball bowled. Being here made my trip. We don’t see anything like this in New Zealand,” said the man in a group of four in identical Captain Haddock caps.

There were thousands like Shadab and Vivek entertaining as well getting entertained. Undeterred by threats of rain and going out of their way to dress in order to draw attention, they lifted the gloom that had descended in this city over the last few days.
 

