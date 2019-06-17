World Cup 2019: As fan-tastic an atmosphere as it gets

MANCHESTER: Taking the road to the stadium at around 7.30 am on Sunday, one wondered if it was too early. The match was scheduled to start at 10.30am and the gates would not open until two hours before that. It was cold, overcast and windy. Hardly the right atmosphere for a cricket match.
Approaching the Old Trafford tram station, one started sensing something was different from Saturday. The roads looked empty but there was a long line of cars on one side. The fans had started arriving and because parking could become a problem later on, they had taken the best possible places. It was still half a kilometre from the stadium and not many could be seen on the road.
Once within viewing distance of the stadium, one started getting a feel of how it was going to be. Fans had started gathering. Those who sell flags, jerseys and bugles had set up shop and chants of “jeetega bhai jeetega” followed by “India” and “Pakistan” had started. The sun came out soon and in about half-an-hour the place turned into a cauldron of colour and noise. The gates were yet to open, but that hardly mattered as the streets around Old Trafford became a stage for a fancy-dress competition.
One does see weird dresses, headgear and painted faces at the World Cup venues. Here was an awesome collection of all those. Pakistani fans perhaps outdid Indians and there was a double-decker bus full of them, where there seemed to be an in-house competition going on. “We generally travel to venues when Pakistan plays and got these done specially for this match,” said Shadab from Derby, sporting the mane of a lion.
As the minutes passed by, the crowd swelled. Some sort of a contest started between the fans of the two teams as they got into outshout each other. Those in blue standing in front of one of the gates started “jeetega bhai jeetega” and before they could finish, the mass of green from across the road screamed “Pakistan jeetega”. Even the cops seemed to enjoy the atmosphere. There was nothing untoward.
“This makes my day. I was in Nottingham for the washout (against New Zealand),” said Vivek, a software pro from Hyderabad based in New Zealand. “Auckland to Melbourne to Dubai to London. The journey is around 23 hours. You can understand how it feels to travel that long and not see a ball bowled. Being here made my trip. We don’t see anything like this in New Zealand,” said the man in a group of four in identical Captain Haddock caps.
There were thousands like Shadab and Vivek entertaining as well getting entertained. Undeterred by threats of rain and going out of their way to dress in order to draw attention, they lifted the gloom that had descended in this city over the last few days.