Runs, drums, fun and unbridled fandom at India vs Pakistan World Cup battle

Midway into the Indian innings, two security guards at Old Trafford were deputed to man an area they usually don’t.

Published: 17th June 2019 09:20 AM

By Atreyo Mukhopahyay 
Express News Service

MANCHESTER: Midway into the Indian innings, two security guards at Old Trafford were deputed to man an area they usually don’t. That’s where a group of fans without tickets were trying to jump over the fencing and get in for a glimpse of the action. 

“Never,” said one of them, when asked if they had ever been asked to patrol that part of the stadium. “For concerts yes, not for cricket do people want to enter the stadium this way.”

It was a very different day at the venue which has been hosting cricket since 1857. They are used to hysterical behaviour of fans at the ground going by the same name about half a kilometre away. 
But that is the Old Trafford of Manchester United, where football fans sometimes go bonkers. Cricket here is a gentleman’s game, where etiquettes matter. 

They come to the ground, watch the match, clap when they feel like, shout the odd slogan and go home.
The ground to have hosted many matches featuring the oldest rivals in cricket was witness to crazy scenes on Sunday as thousands of India and Pakistan fans transformed the place to a melting pot of colour and noise. 

From all over England and a few distant parts of the world, crowds gathered near the gates an hour before they were supposed to open. Spirits lifted by beer, they sang, danced and made merry. 
If Indians outnumbered Pakistanis, their rivals made sure they were audible. Drums and bugles of the two sides competed with each other all day.

A World Cup besieged by rain and dampened by washouts too seemed to have come alive. More than the performance of the Indian team, it was the performance of the fans which made sure that this happened. 
In the end, supporters of the two countries were dancing together.

