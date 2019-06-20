Home Sport ICC World Cup

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Scandal light dinner

Though teams may be lighting things up on the field, this World Cup has also seen incidents on the sidelines that have gotten many a tongue wagging.

Published: 20th June 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

World Cup trophy

World Cup trophy on display | Twitter@cricketworldcup

By Express News Service

Though teams may be lighting things up on the field, this World Cup has also seen incidents on the sidelines that have gotten many a tongue wagging. Here’s a look at those...

Smoking Afghans

If Md Shahzad’s allegations weren’t enough, coach Phil Simmons further stirred the pot. He said chief selector Da­wlat Ahmadzai was responsible for their woes, and Ahmadzai had played a part in removing Asghar Afghan from captaincy.

Vill he, won’t he?

Even as the Proteas left reeling courtesy a string of losses, AB de Villiers whipped up another storm by revealing CSA had sh­ot down his su­ggestion of co­ming out of re­tirement. Though many felt it would have revived their campaign, a section felt it would have been unfair on those who made the cut. 

Plenty in Lanka's cabin

Selection calls sparked ire in the nation. A dismal campaign has followed. Per­h­a­ps, one might tend to sympathise when they approached ICC to co­m­plain about “unfair” pitches being doled out to them.

Pakistan against the wall

Another team mired with last-second selection calls that despite delivering didn’t go down well. A loss against arch-rivals India just added more kerosene to flames. Videos of their skipper yawning, and some players allegedly partying on the eve of that match has further thrust them into turbulence.

The Hales storm and U-turn

Jason Roy’s injury has seen England do a u-turn of sorts, with Eoin Morgan not ruling out Alex Hales as a replacement. The latter had been shunted out of the squad after failing a drug test, and now Morgan is willing to bring him back. 

Stay up to date on all the latest ICC World Cup news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 World Cup 2019 2019 World Cup Cricket World Cup 2019 2019 Cricket World Cup ICC World Cup 2019 scandals World Cup 2019 contorversies
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp