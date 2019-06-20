ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Scandal light dinner

By Express News Service

Though teams may be lighting things up on the field, this World Cup has also seen incidents on the sidelines that have gotten many a tongue wagging. Here’s a look at those...

Smoking Afghans

If Md Shahzad’s allegations weren’t enough, coach Phil Simmons further stirred the pot. He said chief selector Da­wlat Ahmadzai was responsible for their woes, and Ahmadzai had played a part in removing Asghar Afghan from captaincy.

Vill he, won’t he?

Even as the Proteas left reeling courtesy a string of losses, AB de Villiers whipped up another storm by revealing CSA had sh­ot down his su­ggestion of co­ming out of re­tirement. Though many felt it would have revived their campaign, a section felt it would have been unfair on those who made the cut.

Plenty in Lanka's cabin

Selection calls sparked ire in the nation. A dismal campaign has followed. Per­h­a­ps, one might tend to sympathise when they approached ICC to co­m­plain about “unfair” pitches being doled out to them.

Pakistan against the wall

Another team mired with last-second selection calls that despite delivering didn’t go down well. A loss against arch-rivals India just added more kerosene to flames. Videos of their skipper yawning, and some players allegedly partying on the eve of that match has further thrust them into turbulence.

The Hales storm and U-turn

Jason Roy’s injury has seen England do a u-turn of sorts, with Eoin Morgan not ruling out Alex Hales as a replacement. The latter had been shunted out of the squad after failing a drug test, and now Morgan is willing to bring him back.