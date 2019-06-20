Home Sport ICC World Cup

Rise of the Bangladeshi boss courtesy lucky No 3

Promoting himself up the order, the Bangladeshi vice-captain seems to have taken the right decision considering his brilliant consecutive knocks.

Published: 20th June 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Shakib

Shakib Al Hasan (File Photo | AP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On May 10, Shakib Al Hasan made his intentions clear in the cricketing backwaters of Dublin. In Ireland for an ODI tri-series also having West Indies and Ireland, the all-rounder had had enough of coming in with not many overs left to play. “There was a time when I had to come to the crease before the first 10 overs,” he was quoted as saying by ICC. “But now things have changed. I don’t get a chance to bat before 35-40 overs if I bat at No 5. For me, I think, earlier the better.”

So, with less than a month to go for the World Cup, Shakib decided to promote himself up the order. Such a move may have caused consternation among other teams, but Bangladesh were more than willing to make that adjustment. The one suggesting the change was, after all, one of their greatest ever athletes and the sport’s premiere all-rounder.

And his decision has reaped dividends at the ongoing World Cup — 75 (84), 64 (68), 121 (119), and 124 n.o (99) — if his first four innings are anything to go by. That he has also bowled 38 largely controlled overs (five wickets at an economy of 5.84) is also an important point because he hasn’t sacrificed his bowling for greater batting prowess. His batting has merely grown in stature while his bowling has remained effective. It’s this point that Bangladesh’s former coach Dav Whatmore emphasised when he described Shakib’s rise. “He was a bowler who could bat a bit. He has now progressed to a batsman who bowls (a bit) and is very handy at it.”

Whatmore knows what he is talking about. It was he who handed the then 19-year-old an ODI debut in 2006. “When I first saw him, I remember him as someone was very skinny but very fit. He’s now the best spinning all-rounder in the game. It’s a testament to his ability to continue to improve with respect to his batting as well as bowling.”  

He’s not even for one moment surprised by the fact that the 32-year-old is now one of the contenders for the MVP of the ongoing WC.“Even back then, he had such competitiveness... you could see it in his eyes. He was really focussed. He always knew he was going to get there (world-class performances consistently) at some point.”

The former Bangladesh’s skipper’s next test — an outing against world champions Australia — will offer further further clues as to whether the so­u­thpaw can make the stage his own habitat. Win that and the Ti­­gers can start dreaming ab­o­ut bigger things like qualifying for the World Cup semifinals.

Stay up to date on all the latest ICC World Cup news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shakib al Hasan Bangladesh cricket team ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 World Cup 2019 2019 World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup Shakib al hasan performance Dav Whatmore
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp