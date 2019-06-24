Home Sport ICC World Cup

More rains predicted in England amid 2019 Cricket World Cup

According to the Independent, “up to a month’s worth of rain is predicted to hit areas of Britain early next week till Tuesday before a heatwave.

Published: 24th June 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 01:30 PM

Rain has played spoilsport in the Cricket World Cup 2019 with several matches getting abandoned without even a ball bowled. Here's our cartoonist Satish Acharya on the wettest Cricket World Cup in history.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just as the World Cup seems to be coming alive, a familiar enemy could halt the excitement. Rain is forecast for much of England over the next few days before a heatwave is expected to take over after a few days. According to the Independent, “up to a month’s worth of rain is predicted to hit areas of Britain early next week (...) .

Following downpours across much of the country between Sunday and Tuesday, humid weather across the south of England on Thursday will send temperatures rocketing as high as 34 degrees Celsius, forecasters said.” From an Indian perspective, there is no imminent threat of rain in Manchester on Thursday but the pitch could be damp as rain is forecast till Wednesday morning.

