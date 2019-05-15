Rishabh Pant should be Kedar Jadhav’s cover for World Cup

Veturi Srivatsa By

Express News Service

Mumbai Indians have won their fourth IPL, one more than Chennai Super Kings.

They may have won by one run, yet Mumbai are deserving champions, having beaten their opponents all four times they played this season. Both Mumbai and Chennai appeared keen on helping the other win till Lasith Malinga produced that dreaded last-ball yorker to make sure Rohit Sharma held the cup aloft with the `20 crore winner’s cheque. By IPL standards, it was a low-scoring game, considering that two of the best teams were involved.

Chennai did well to restrict Mumbai to 149/8 after looking like keeping the target to a lesser figure. You can’t find fault with bowling, though Kieron Pollard got crucial runs at the death. Chennai did not look in trouble after getting 53 in the power play. Their problems began once Jasprit Bumrah and Malinga came back for their last four overs. Two run-outs sealed Chennai’s fate. Dhoni in the 13th over and top-scorer Shane Watson with two balls left and four runs needed. Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and Bumrah brought Mumbai back.

A distraught MS Dhoni for on­ce betrayed his emotions wh­en he said the team needed to reflect on how they reached the final. They had a good season, but not one of those ye­a­rs when they played great cr­i­cket to make the cut. He put the match in perspective by saying that the middle-order w­as not great and it was funny how both teams were “pa­ssing the trophy to each other”. “Both teams made a lot of mistakes. The team that made one lesser mistake won.”

Now the players have joined their World Cup squads, some getting straightaway into action. England and Australia are playing their last ODI ser­ies before the event starts on May 30. All participants have submitted their rosters and there are murmurs about ch­anges in at least three teams: England, Pakistan and India.

Pakistan left out their 2017 Champions Trophy stalwart and left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir, while England are toying with the idea of bringing in Jofra Archer. India have an injury problem, though medical opinion is that Kedar Jadhav should recover from his shoulder niggle.

Jadhav’s problem is a little tricky. He had been on the injured list for long, a hamstring problem taking a toll in particular. In case the selectors do not want to risk him, the first replacement everyone may vote for is Rishabh Pant. Some feel he should be in the squad after his 488 runs in this IPL. More importantly, he is seen as the finisher India needs.

Both chief selector MSK Prasad and skipper Virat Kohli had said that IPL performances would not be considered for selection. They must have weighed everything before deciding on Dinesh Karthik.

If Jadhav doesn’t go, then they should find a batsman who can bowl or settle for Pant as a middle-order option. The other surprise omission, Ambati Rayudu, didn’t do anything during this IPL to enhance his claims.

Archer’s impact could be seen in his two impressive seasons for Rajasthan Royals. He also showed glimpses of his big hitting. The England and Wales Cricket Board shortened his qualification period so that he could make the World Cup cut.

Archer is not in the provisional squad, and there are backers for his inclusion. At least two players, Chris Woakes and David Willey, took a moral angle to counter Archer’s selection, saying that it would be “extremely unfortunate” for someone to miss out for him to get in. Willey was forthright in asking whether someone should just walk in at the drop of a hat because they’re available, and whether that’s right.

England coach Trevor Bayliss cleared the air, saying Archer would get opportunities to play in the run-up to the World Cup. Woakes, however, saw the positive side of Archer’s inclusion, saying that it will keep others in the squad on their toes.

The writer is a veteran commentator and the views expressed are personal. He can be reached at sveturi@gmail.com