World Cup 2019: Three talking points from India's win over South Africa

India launched their World Cup campaign by easing to a six-wicket win over South Africa at Southampton on Wednesday as the Proteas suffered a third straight loss in as many matches during this tournament.

AFP Sports looks at three things we learned from a commanding victory by Virat Kohli's side.

Bumrah lives up to No. 1 tag

Jasprit Bumrah is the world's top-ranked bowler in one-day internationals and the India paceman justified that standing with an inspired opening spell of two for 13 in five overs.

Fielding restrictions in the opening stages of an ODI match are all in favour of the batsmen but, amid talk of a World Cup run-fest, Bumrah proved the value of late movement in any form of cricket as he repeatedly beat the outside edge with a succession of deliveries.

His expertise was rewarded with the wickets of openers Hashim Amla (six) and Quinton de Kock (10), with both batsmen tellingly caught in the slips.

South Africa, who had opted to bat first, never truly recovered from being 24 for two inside six overs.

Day of the Chahal

With ODI pitches generally benign batting surfaces, having a wrist-spinner who can generate turn off even the most placid of pitches is a valuable asset for any side.

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ensured Bumrah's early breakthroughs were not wasted with a haul of four for 51.

South Africa struggled to disrupt his line and length, with the pick of Chahal's wickets coming when he bowled Faf du Plessis between bat and pad following a defensive prod by the Proteas captain.

De Kock's great grab

With relatively few runs to play with, South Africa needed to take every chance going if they were to turn this match on its head.

Increasingly, whatever the type of cricket, wicket-keepers are often selected on their ability to bat rather than solely on their form behind the stumps.

At his best, Quinton de Kock is a blistering batsman but he is also a fine gloveman and he gave South Africa a rare moment of joy by diving across first slip to dismiss Virat Kohli with a superb one-handed catch that saw the India captain fall for just 18 -- the first time in three World Cups that the star batsman has not started the tournament with a hundred.