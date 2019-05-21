ICC World Cup 2019: All you need to know about New Zealand

Waleed By

Express News Service

Featuring

Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin De Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi. HEAD COACH: Gary Stead

Dark horse is a term associated with New Zealand in almost all World Cup editions. The Black Caps have reached the semifinal stage six times. Yet, they have crossed the semifinal hurdle only once — in 2015 when they co-hosted the event with Australia. They were one of the favourites but in their maiden final, the Black Caps were left disappointed as they were overpowered by the Aussies. In England next month, the Kane Williamson-led side will look to get past the hurdle that neither of their two dynamic leaders — Stephen Fleming and Brendon McCullum — were able to achieve. Since the last World Cup, a lot has changed in the New Zealand team.

Their mainstays — McCullum and Daniel Vettori — have hung up their boots and under Williamson, the side has often struggled to find their feet. They bowed out in the group stages of the last ICC Champions Trophy without registering a win. Recently, they lost home series (ODIs) against England and India. Their series wins came against relatively weaker sides like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the West Indies. The only noteworthy win they can boast of came against Pakistan when they blanked them 5-0 at home. The current squad has players like Ross Taylor and Mitchell Santner who have done excellently in the last two years. And the onus will be on them to take the team across the finish line for the first time.

Strengths

In the last two years, top-order has become their strength. Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Williamson and Taylor have scored the bulk of their runs and when they failed, New Zealand have done poorly. Apart from Munro, who hasn’t been at his best of late, the other three have been consistent. Back-up opener Henry Nicholls has also been in form. If Nicholls replaces Munro as Guptill’s partner in England, the team will hope for their top order to fire on all cylinders. In addition, New Zealand’s bowling has been top notch. Boult, Santner and Ish Sodhi are their key men in this department.

Weaknesses

The Black Caps lack a finisher. Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme have been poor in this role. Santner, at times, has done well. This is where they will face trouble in England. With Tim Southee’s inclusion in the playing XI doubtful owing to poor form, they lack serious batting depth at the end.

Banking on

ROSS TAYLOR

The explosive batsman has ruled the roost over the last decade. Taylor is New Zealand’s all-time top scorer in ODIs and has been in top form. At No 4, he has scored at a staggering average of 74.13 this year, including a century and four fifties in 11 innings. In England, a lot will depend on how Taylor performs.

TRENT BOULT

The highest wicket-taker in the last edition (along with Mitchell Starc of Australia), Boult is New Zealand’s ace in the bowling department. He has been in good form in the ODIs, scalping 21 wickets in the last 10 games at an economy rate of just 4.56. With Tim Southee not firing, he will be the one to lead the NZ’s bowling attack.

Quick Singles