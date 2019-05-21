ICC World Cup 2019: All you need to know about West Indies

Vishal Vivek By

Jason Holder (c), Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Ashley Nurse.

Head coach: Floyd Reifer

Strengths

A batting order that can crush souls of opposition. At Holder’s disposal are some of the hardest hitters in the game: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmeyer and Andre Russell. Gayle and Russell are fresh off a really productive IPL season. While everyone is aware of the big-hitting abilities of Lewis, Hetmeyer too has propelled himself in the last one year by hitting three centuries in 16 matches to garner 627 runs (48.23).

Weaknesses

How much ever firepower they may possess, they will have to be wary of getting stung by a familiar nemesis: lack of consistency. In the last four years, the team has a terrible record of 40 losses in 65 ODIs. While the batting seems to be their brahmastra, the bowling department does not have the kind of teeth needed in such a big tournament. Their most experienced pacer is the skipper himself.

Banking on

Jason Holder

The captain has pulled his team through choppy waters with his all-round abilities. In the seaming conditions, he could come in handy with the ball, as swing is his forte.

Chris Gayle

Has shown great form, even in the national jersey. In the last one year, he accumulated 566 runs in seven innings at an average of 80.85.

Rahane predicts Windies, England will be threats

Picking West Indies and England as the biggest threat, India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Monday said an “experienced” bowling attack on helpful English conditions could give Virat Kohli’s men edge in the World Cup. With a new round-robin format in place, he said early momentum and consistency will be key to India’s success. “I don’t believe in pinpointing any particular team but England is a good team. New Zealand have done well in ICC tournaments and West Indies is an unpredictable side. They can beat any team on their day,” he said.

Team India has a fabulous squad, says Rhodes

India has a fabulous squad but there are no clear favourites according to Jonty Rhodes. The South African said the Virat Kohli-led India has balance but it’s not something which others do not have. “India might have the fab 15 but there are probably six other teams that might call themselves the same. There are some very strong teams in the World Cup and it will depend on the balanced 11 that they chose on the day, depending on the conditions,” Rhodes said.