All four one: India dominate Bangladesh

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

EDGBASTON: This was the 23rd over of the Bangladesh innings. Fans in green were making their presence felt. A man in blue was carrying fruit platters in both hands down the corridor leading towards the gallery. A roar came from the stands. A TV nearby showed Mushfiqur Rahim caught at mid-wicket. This man too yelled and lifted one hand in jubilation. What he was carrying lay scattered on the floor. He neither had the time nor the inclination to care. The big breakthrough had come.

Shakib Al Hasan was still around. And 197 from 27 overs with seven wickets in hand thereon was not an improbable task. But then, there is a similarity between the teams that made the India fan hopeful. Bangladesh too are dependent on the top three or four. Once they are removed and someone like Jasprit Bumrah is called on to defend seven or eight per over for that long a period, the challenge becomes Herculean. That’s how it unfolded as India sealed a semifinal slot.

birmingham

Talking about similarities, there was more. Not concerning the two teams, but between India’s previous outings in this edition and Tuesday’s match. It has almost become a pattern now that for this team to win, there have to be big contributions for the first two wickets and rest will chip in with bits and parts. Then the bowlers led by Bumrah will strangulate the opposition. In the six matches they have won batting first or second, this has been the script with minor exceptions here and there.

Change in plan

The change on Tuesday was the early charge by the openers. If preserving wickets was the strategy in the previous games, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were intent on doing something different. It was mainly the former who set the tone as India reached 69/0 after 10 overs. It was their highest in that phase in this edition and between them the openers struck eight fours and two sixes in that period. It was a tactical change which caught Bangladesh off-guard. They were forced to alter plan.

Something from No 4

The half-century remains elusive, but India still got a handy contribution from the batsman designated to bat at No 4. Hardik Pandya had made useful runs in that position after being promoted up the order against Australia and Pakistan. But as far as the batsmen included in the XI to bat there was concerned, the highest contribution till Tuesday had been Rishabh Pant’s 32 against England. Despite falling short of what a specialist would have liked, Pant played his part. He kept the scoreboard ticking, played big shots and fell after laying the platform for a late assault.

Finishing disappoints

From 251/4 after 40 overs, India were expected to add about 75 or more in the last 10. Blame it on Mahendra Singh Dhoni or whoever else you will, that acceleration never came. It was a below-par effort under the circumstances and Dhoni’s decision to decline singles in the last few overs and then being unable to unfurl the big shots stuck out as a sore sight. It was a continuation of what was seen in previous games. In spite of finishing with a strike rate 100-plus, the former skipper was struggling.

Bowlers chip in

It wasn’t as convincing a bowling performance as had been seen so far, but the bowling unit did get the job done. Other than Mohammed Shami, the rest were economical enough and didn’t allow Bangladesh to break free. Their free-stroking openers were kept under control and although not in heaps, the bowlers took wickets at important junctures to ensure the team had the last laugh.