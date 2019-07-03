Fizz ensures the fizz goes missing among Indian fans

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

EDGBASTON: Tale of two halves. That’s how one-day matches are often described. If one felt it would be an apt way of summing up the India-Bangladesh match, there had to be thought correction. The Indian innings turned out to be a tale of two periods, for the way the story changed from one part to another.“Not enough. Not after that start,” was the common refrain in the queues for food and drinks and in the smoking areas at Edgbaston at the halfway stage of the match. “How can they...” came the cry of anguish. It was very different about an hour and a half earlier. “It’s 350 and we’re winning,” said one in the Southern stand. “It’s going to be 400 mate,” interrupted another.

It was a day of contrasting emotions for the India fans. They knew that the onus was on the top three to take their team to a safe total after Virat Kohli elected to bat. And their joy knew no bounds when Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul sent Bangladesh on a leather hunt. Facing competition in the stands for the second time in the last few weeks after the Pakistan match, they turned Edgbaston into the noisiest place in England for a few hours. And at 181/1 after 30 overs, it seemed all records for decibel levels were going to be broken in the last 20 overs of the innings.

What descended on the stadium after that was not silence, but seemed a lot muted. It started in the 39th over when Kohli pulled Mustafizur Rahman straight to the throat of deep square-leg and Hardik Pandya’s usually menacing bat got a edge to a widish lone slip two balls later. Hopes and voices were revived by three successive fours by Rishabh Pant in the next over. What followed for the rest of the Indian innings were hushed tones of disappointment.

Surprisingly, not many were holding MS Dhoni responsible for the anti-climactic end, which saw a mere 63 runs in the last 10 overs. “Not him alone. What about Pandya and Dinesh Karthik? Dhoni still got runs. He has changed his game with age. There are others who should have taken responsibility,” scolded a group in blue, when asked if the veteran could have done better. “Can’t hate him.”

Tired from screaming and disheartened at not seeing the kind of total they thought was on the cards, they were still making noise when the official broadcasters’ cameramen asked them to. But the fizz, as they say, was missing. What they expect to experience in a full day had played out in front of them during the course of one innings.