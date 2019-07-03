India seal semifinal berth, eliminate Bangladesh

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

BIRMINGHAM: This is becoming somewhat of a trend in the World Cup for India. Rohit Sharma hitting a century and the team winning. With one exception against England, this has happened thrice and in the end, India is smiling. Semifinal assured and the top-order scoring runs, this is exactly what the team had hoped for before the tournament started.

One can still look at the not-so-encouraging signs, like the middle-order not contributing as much as it should, a key figure like MS Dhoni upsetting the rhythm at critical stages of the innings. But going by the adage that nothing succeeds like success, this is something the team would settle for. Last four assured with a match to go, it doesn’t get much better.

Coming to the competition dubbed as a team dependent mainly on Virat Kohli and the top three other than a versatile attack, the Indians have done satisfactorily in terms of tying the loose ends. Taking Shikhar Dhawan’s absence in stride, they have found runs from KL Rahul, Kohli has hit five successive half-centuries and the bowlers have done well as a unit.

No marks guessing who the standout performer has been. Criticised for being unable to supplement talent with temperament since making senior debut in 2007, Rohit has finally turned the corner and started doing justice to potential. The anchor in the big totals India have got so far, he looks like a man rediscovering himself and taking consistency to a new level.