Making every drop count: Free flow the runs off Rohit Sharma’s blade

EDGBASTON: India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma miscues a pull. Tamim Iqbal drops a sitter in the deep. He was on 9. Made 104. India vs England: Rohit edges Jofra Archer. Joe Root grasses it at second slip. He was on 4. Made 102. India vs Australia: Rohit hits Mitchell Starc off his pads. Nathan Coulter-Nile is unable to hold on at mid-wicket. He was on 2. Made 57. India vs South Africa: Rohit edges Kagiso Rabada. Faf du Plessis floors it at second slip. He was on 1. Made 122.

If there is something emerging as an alarm for India’s oppositions, it’s clear. Drop him at your own peril. Below 10 on all these occasions, he went on to make most of these lives and three out of four times, made match-winning contributions. If you are looking for an example of how a batsman can make the other team pay for lapses, here are four. Telling ones as well, considering the outcomes.

It’s unfair, to talk about dropped chances on a day a batsman equals the record for most centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. But this is just to emphasise how Rohit has made opportunities count and the errant pay. Instead of going into a shell, which a batsman might after close shaves, he continued as if nothing happened, making the other team realise how costly the mistakes had been.

As the semifinal approaches, it’s unlikely that Rohit will carry memories of the dropped catches. What happened after those will give him and the team confidence that once he gets in, he goes on and makes scores full of style and substance. The style bit had been associated with him for long. Now, he is making them substantial. Dependent on skipper Virat Kohli for long, the team has found another batsman personifying consistency and this couldn’t have come at a better time.

There is a flip side to this story as well. Other than being wary of the threat Rohit poses, India’s opponents at the business end of the tournament will also know that he is prone to this odd error or two early on. If you can nab him then, maybe half the battle will be won.

In that sense, it makes way for some intrigue along with the promise. And that’s the best part. What’s the fun in a tournament like the World Cup if things become predictable! Let the bowlers come at Rohit hoping to exploit the early chink and let India’s vice-captain be confident in the knowledge that when he gets in, he goes big. From that point of view, fans are in for drama and entertainment in a period that should ideally be full of those.