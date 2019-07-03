Home Sport ICC World Cup Express@WC

Making every drop count: Free flow the runs off Rohit Sharma’s blade

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma miscues a pull. Tamim Iqbal drops a sitter in the deep. He was on 9. Made 104.

Published: 03rd July 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Kohli, Rohit

Rohit scored his fourth century of the tournament | AP

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

 EDGBASTON: India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma miscues a pull. Tamim Iqbal drops a sitter in the deep. He was on 9. Made 104. India vs England: Rohit edges Jofra Archer. Joe Root grasses it at second slip. He was on 4. Made 102. India vs Australia: Rohit hits Mitchell Starc off his pads. Nathan Coulter-Nile is unable to hold on at mid-wicket. He was on 2. Made 57. India vs South Africa: Rohit edges Kagiso Rabada. Faf du Plessis floors it at second slip. He was on 1. Made 122.

If there is something emerging as an alarm for India’s oppositions, it’s clear. Drop him at your own peril. Below 10 on all these occasions, he went on to make most of these lives and three out of four times, made match-winning contributions. If you are looking for an example of how a batsman can make the other team pay for lapses, here are four. Telling ones as well, considering the outcomes.

It’s unfair, to talk about dropped chances on a day a batsman equals the record for most centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. But this is just to emphasise how Rohit has made opportunities count and the errant pay. Instead of going into a shell, which a batsman might after close shaves, he continued as if nothing happened, making the other team realise how costly the mistakes had been.

As the semifinal approaches, it’s unlikely that Rohit will carry memories of the dropped catches. What happened after those will give him and the team confidence that once he gets in, he goes on and makes scores full of style and substance. The style bit had been associated with him for long. Now, he is making them substantial. Dependent on skipper Virat Kohli for long, the team has found another batsman personifying consistency and this couldn’t have come at a better time.

There is a flip side to this story as well. Other than being wary of the threat Rohit poses, India’s opponents at the business end of the tournament will also know that he is prone to this odd error or two early on. If you can nab him then, maybe half the battle will be won.

In that sense, it makes way for some intrigue along with the promise. And that’s the best part. What’s the fun in a tournament like the World Cup if things become predictable! Let the bowlers come at Rohit hoping to exploit the early chink and let India’s vice-captain be confident in the knowledge that when he gets in, he goes big. From that point of view, fans are in for drama and entertainment in a period that should ideally be full of those.

Stay up to date on all the latest Express@WC news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs Bangladesh Rohit Sharma
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp