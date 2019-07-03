Home Sport ICC World Cup Express@WC

Rohit Sharma’s No 4 takes India to last four

 This is becoming somewhat of a trend in the World Cup for India. Rohit Sharma hitting a century and the team winning.

Published: 03rd July 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma scored his fourth ton of the tournament. (Photo | AP)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

 BIRMINGHAM: This is becoming somewhat of a trend in the World Cup for India. Rohit Sharma hitting a century and the team winning. With one exception against England, this has happened thrice and in the end, India is smiling. Semifinal assured and the top-order scoring runs, this is exactly what the team had hoped for before the tournament started.

Virat Kohli greets 87-year-old Charulata
Patel, the oldest spectator at Edgbaston
| TWITTER

One can still look at the not-so-encouraging signs, like the middle-order not contributing as much as it should, a key figure like MS Dhoni upsetting the rhythm at critical stages of the innings. But going by the adage nothing succeeds like success, this is something the team would settle for, at least for the time being. Last four assured with a ma­tch to go, it doesn’t get better.

Coming to the competition du­b­b­ed as a team dependent mainly on Virat Kohli and the top three other than a versatile attack, the Indians have done satisfactorily in terms of tying the loose ends. Taking Shikhar Dhawan’s absence in stride, they have found runs from KL Rahul, Kohli and the bowlers have done well as a unit.

No marks guessing who the sta­ndout performer has been. Critici­sed for being unable to supplement talent with temperament since making senior debut in 2007, Rohit has finally turned the corner. The anchor in the big totals India have got so far, he looks like a man who will bring home the Cup.

Stay up to date on all the latest Express@WC news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Sharma
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp