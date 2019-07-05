Home Sport ICC World Cup Express@WC

What India need to keep in mind ahead of Sri Lanka clash 

Does India need to keep an eye on the other game happening? Should they experiment having already qualified for semis?

Published: 05th July 2019 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

Plenty of questions for Virat Kohli to ponder. (File| AP)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

LEEDS: Progress to semifinals assured and Saturday’s opponent Sri Lanka out of the race long ago, India seemingly head into what is called a dead rubber. Right? Yes, if one looks at what’s at stake in the immediate context. Not quite, if one has to see what this match might mean, for India’s future in the competition.

ALSO READ | In-form India gear up for Sri Lanka challenge

There are things to look forward to, which could indicate how they are going to pan out. Not momentum, for that is a word fast losing relevance due to overuse. There are other things to watch out for. Combination, potential opponents in the last four and match time for some who have not had a lot of it so far. Here goes...

Eye on standings

If India lose, they will finish second on the table and face England in the second semifinal in Birmingham on July 11. They will be second even if they win, if Australia beat South Africa in the last league match, a day-night affair in Manchester on Saturday, which will get over after the India-Sri Lanka game.

But if India win and Australia lose, Virat Kohli’s team will finish top of the table and face fourth-placed New Zealand in the first semifinal in Manchester on July 9. That’s better or a match against a team they have lost to? Not much of a choice really. So rather focus on what they can do, which is to win.

To Mayank or not!

Mayank Agarwal’s inclusion in the squad has complicated matters if one thinks of the combination. If he opens, KL Rahul goes back to No 4 and out goes Dinesh Karthik. How good a bet is Agarwal? Yet to be capped in this format of the game, there is only one chance to try him out.

Will the team management do that? It’s a tricky call and chances are higher that the winning combination from the last match won’t be broken. In that case, Rahul opens and Karthik stays.

Four sorted but five?

Having come to the tournament with question marks over No 4, India have not been able to find a convincing answer. On top of that, No 5 and 6 have also become concern areas, due to lack of runs and stability at No 4.

Rishabh Pant was satisfactory there in the last game so he remains in that position. Now, should it be MS Dhoni or Karthik at 5? Hardik Pandya moves up if the team needs quick runs, but what if No 5 has to come in early? Sri Lanka match last chance to experiment.

Two spinners or one?

After two pacers, two spinners and Pandya in the first seven games, Kuldeep Yadav was dropped in the last match to accommodate a third quick. Should it be like that or the chinaman be back? Another tricky call and Saturday’s team selection might indicate which way it’s going to turn.

Considered trump card before India came to England, Yadav had a bad day against England. Whether that’s a strong enough reason to dump him is what the team has to decide.

Stay up to date on all the latest Express@WC news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 India cricket Mayank Agarwal Kuldeep Yadav
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Umman
    Water is scarce
    21 hours ago reply
Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp