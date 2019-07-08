Not Rohit, but bowlers hold the key in Manchester

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

MANCHESTER: Talking about India-New Zealand matches in recent times, what comes to mind immediately is the series Virat Kohli’s team played there earlier this year. It was a convincing 4-1 win for the Men in Blue. Mohammed Shami was breathing fire, Kuldeep Yadav was among wickets and with the odd exception, it was a low-scoring series where ball dominated for the most part.

If India can take heart from that performance and carry the confidence into Tuesday’s World Cup semifinal, there is also one day from that series they might remember.

It was January 31 in Hamilton, where an opening burst by Trent Boult reduced them to 33/3. Before they realised what hit them, it became 92 all out.

The team that sources most of its runs from the top three encountered something similar just once more in recent times, in a warm-up game before the World Cup, where they were all out 179 after being reduced to 24/3. The opponents? New Zealand again.

Bookies’ favourites, No 1 after the league stage and the team to beat according to all, Kohli’s men run into a bunch which has the attack to make any team look ordinary on their day.

In Boult, Lockie Fergusson, Matt Henry and Michael Santner they have swing, pace, seam movement and intelligent spin bowling. The league game against New Zealand washed out, this is the first time in the tournament that the Indians are facing a team with an attack that can match theirs.

There are other similarities. If India are dependent on the top three, New Zealand bank equally or perhaps more on Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor. Others like Martin Guptill, Tom Latham and Colin Munroe have not fired in England, which makes them somewhat vulnerable in batting and more reliant on bowling. And that makes this a clash of teams with similar strengths and weaknesses.

“Our attack has performed on a variety of surfaces where taking pace off has been important. They adapted superbly. And we will need to do that again coming into this match and assess conditions as quickly as possible.

"And India’s has been an outstanding attack, with a lot of world-class operators. They are very well-balanced. But I guess it all starts again where a new day comes and anything can happen,” said Kane Williamson on Monday.

Williamson’s attack on paper looks more dependent on fast bowling, with left-arm orthodox Santner not having a great tournament and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi having been used in just one game so far. They don’t possess India’s variety. But they still have what it takes to do early damage and against a side suspect No 4 downwards, that can be handy. The Indian camp can think the same.

“Our bowling has been up there with the best, if not the best in the competition. The way we have bowled in low-scoring games, coming back into the match when the guys have been hit, they have shown a lot of character.

"And the New Zealand attack has always been very balanced. Santner brings in a lot of control in the middle overs. We know that against them we'll have to be disciplined and play correct cricket to score runs because they are bowling good lines and lengths,” said Kohli.

With wet weather not ruled out, this might turn out be a match where fast bowling will hold the key. Both contestants will fancy their chances if that happens, with a rider: if bowlers cancel each other out, the side that bats better will have the edge. So battle of ball or bats? Both!