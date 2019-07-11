Home Sport ICC World Cup Express@WC

Is India's semifinal defeat to New Zealand a system failure?

It’s praiseworthy on the BCCI's part to support the players in times of distress. At the same time, CK Khanna and others involved in running the board should also ask themselves a few questions.

Published: 11th July 2019 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team

Indian cricket team. | AP

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

LONDON: A day after the World Cup semifinal shipwreck, acting BCCI president CK Khanna sent out a message conveying that the board stands by the team. Praising the “boys” for playing their “hearts out”, he said they “tried really hard but it was just not our day”. He expressed hope that the team “will work hard and come up with more success in future”.

It’s praiseworthy on part of the establishment to support the players in times of distress. One can remember messages from the BCCI congratulating teams after success, be it the seniors, women’s, India A or under-19. But seldom did the board issue statements saying they are with them, when a majority of the fans are unhappy with their performance. Khanna’s words are a departure from this past and an effort to tell the players that the parent body is with them when the going gets tough.

At the same time, Khanna and others in positions of running the board should also ask themselves a few questions. What did they do to make sure that the team doesn’t cut a sorry figure in big matches of big competitions? It owns the richest cricket league. Does the board have a system to nurture teams that can become a force befitting this financial might? India have not won anything after the 2013 Champions Trophy and ended up on the losing side almost every time they played Test series abroad. Patting them on the back is good. What about some soul-searching?

In the turmoil that the BCCI has found itself in since 2013, almost everything that existed has collapsed. The National Cricket Academy has a celebrated director now. Nobody knows how it functioned in the last few years or whether it did anything at all that justifies its name. The board sits mute when a coach resigns because the captain doesn’t like him. Nobody questions when the selection committee names a list of probables and players not in that are picked when someone gets injured. A confused Committee of Administrators and board officials busy making fun of their helplessness watch from the sidelines.

It’s easy to say Rishabh Pant shouldn’t have played that shot. Whose responsibility was it to ensure that the youngster had adequate games under his belt before being thrown into a World Cup? It was evident that the Indian team was going to the big event without a middle-order in batting. Shouldn’t a system to monitor performance have detected this when there was time? It was clear that Mahendra Singh Dhoni was past his prime. Why wasn’t anyone groomed for that role?

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni has not told us anything about retirement: Virat Kohli

It seems that the establishment --- CoA and BCCI officials --- believed everything is on auto-pilot mode and matters will take care of themselves. Virat Kohli’s performance with the bat and the emergence of a strong bowling attack created a sense of security. Nobody cared whether this was foolproof or if there were chinks to be covered. This suggests that amid the creation of some fancy posts and a whole lot of trumpeting, the aspect of developing a system got neglected.

Yes, the players did not do well and that’s the main reason India lost the World Cup semifinal. But cricket, or any team game, is not played only on the field. Thoughts are put in, plans are made for every possible eventuality and preparations are made accordingly so that if Plan A doesn’t work, there is something to fall back on. India’s defeat against a New Zealand side much low on resources is an indicator of failure on this front. It tells there are flaws in the system. Addressing that would be more worthwhile, once the powers that be are done with sending out messages that they stand by the team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Express@WC news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian cricket team World Cup 2019 CK Khanna Rishabh Pant Virat Kohli
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp