It’s all black now

OLD TRAFFORD: At a stone’s throw away from the place they call Theatre of Dreams, the great Indian dream died a premature death.Old Trafford cricket ground is near Manchester United football stadium. This is the place where Kapil Dev’s India had beaten England in the 1983 World Cup semifinal before scripting the story which the nation dream big in cricket.Ironically enough, the same venue saw the end of another India campaign at the same stage of the competition.

There were genuine expectations this time, not faint hopes. India cricketers and their legion of fans believed they could wrest back what they had won for a second time in Mumbai on an April night in 2011. They had the riches, the resources and most importantly, the desire. Not without reason were they among the strongest contenders.

However, there was a fallacy within. And that was brutally exposed by New Zealand in the space of 19 deliveries. Dependent on their top-three like no other team, India lost their key batsmen in that period for 1, 1, 1, which reduced the rest of the contest to a matter of hoping against hope.

Ravindra Jadeja was the lone man responsible for reviving those hopes. But when a team depends on its No 8 to pull things back from the brink, it shows that something is not right with those batting above him.

In a tournament where title contenders play around 10 matches, this was more or less bound to happen one day. Blame it on bad luck or bad planning in terms of not developing reliable back-ups, for India that bad day came in a knockout game. The alarming signs were seen against Afghanistan, although the newcomers to this stage could not take advantage of it. Against a quality attack like New Zealand’s, which kept tightening the screws, it turned out to be a different deal altogether.

Virat Kohli didn’t admit that the failure of the middle-order was the reason for the heartbreak, but he did say that he expected those occupying these positions to fare better.“It was 45 minutes of bad cricket that cost us. Everyone goes out there to win the game for the team and if it doesn’t happen, one feels you could have done things differently. I wouldn’t like to break things down immediately, but in time we’ll have to sit down and analyse where we went wrong,” was the skipper’s indirect reply when asked how demoralising it was to see the middle-order not contribute.

It’s not about holding the middle-order responsible. It’s evident that they were not up to the task. The question is, were they given enough time to get accustomed to these roles? Was anybody tried out at No 4 for five successive matches in the last four years? Why did MS Dhoni bat there even this year if he was not to be risked when it came to crunch moments? These positions were in a state of continuous flux as the team kept banking on stop-gap arrangements. Success of the top-three did the team more bad than good in that sense, since it created an illusion that all’s well.

It’s not possible that the top will stick around till the 30th over every match and score most of the runs. Those below them have to take responsibility.he only team to not get a fifty from No 4 in this competition. The only team clueless about who should bat where after No 3. The only team to have constantly tried out new players in those slots in almost every match. This was a bomb, waiting to explode. When it did, it silenced the sea of blue at Old Trafford.

New Zealand: 239/8.

India: Rahul c Latham b Henry 1, Rohit c Latham b Henry 1, Kohli lbw Boult 1, Pant c De Grandhomme b Santner 32, Karthik c Neesham b Henry 6, Pandya c Williamson b Santner 32, Dhoni (run out) 50, Jadeja c Williamson b Boult 77, Kumar b Ferguson 0, Chahal c Latham b Neesham 5, Bumrah (not out) 0. Extras (lb3, w13) 16, Total (all out, 49.3 overs) 221. FoW: 1-4, 2-5, 3-5, 4-24, 5-71, 6-92, 7-208, 8-216, 9-217. Bowling: Boult 10-2-42-2, Henry 10-1-37-3, Ferguson 10-0-43-1, De Grandhomme 2-0-13-0, Neesham 7.3-0-49-1, Santner 10-2-34-2.

Law of averages

It had to happen. Rohit’s form had been phenomenal, but his bogey team was the one that won this battle. An absolute peach from Henry just outside off-stump took the opener’s edge in the second over, and the door was opened for the Kiwis.

One-three combo

Boult literally did a Philander on Kohli, drawing him across his stumps with slanters and then angling one back in to trap him in front. Henry then capitalised on the tentativeness of Rahul in the next over, and India were reeling at 5/3.

Santner Claws

Karthik tried to ride out the storm, but a Neesham blinder at point did him in. With Santner really tightening the screws in a sensation spell which read 6-2-7-2, Pant — despite a reprieve coming his way — and Pandya ended up throwing their wickets away after a clutch of dot balls. India further sunk in the quagmire set up by Williamson & Co.

Hope remains

Even as the asking rate kept climbing, Dhoni and Jadeja kept biding time, getting sighters under their belt to build towards a final onslaught. Perhaps in hindsight, a lot of dots were consumed in the process, but that also ended up taking India as close they would eventually get.

So close, yet so far

Jadeja fell on the sword he kept brandishing, and the onus then fell on Dhoni to do what he does. But he tried to sneak in a double against Guptill and fell millimetres short of the crease in the process. India’s final threat had been snuffed out by a terrific piece of fielding that took NZ to final.

Fight or flight

After all their haring around for quick doubles, it was the southpaw who put Kiwi bowlers to the sword. Dhoni kept nurdling him back to strike, and Jadeja kept launching over the arc between straight hit and deep midwicket. Though the asking rate hovered around 10, the Men in Blue didn’t let it climb further.