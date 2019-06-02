Coming Soon: INDIASTELLAR

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

It was a late October evening in Kanpur in 2017. Chasing India’s 337/6 in the decider, New Zealand needed 35 in four overs with six wickets standing. Henry Nicholls had just scooped Jasprit Bumrah for a six and those rooting for India were beginning to prepare for a rare ODI series defeat on home soil. Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar put up a splendid display of death-over bowling in the last 24 deliveries and helped India snatch a six-run win.

Looking ahead to a World Cup in England, travelling back to a match in a completely different place may seem odd, but is a pertinent exercise, taking into account the context. That India head into the competition as the World No 2 team in this format mainly because of their bowling is a reality that started gaining currency around that time. Over the subsequent months, it has come to be accepted that a side known historically for its batting now possesses one of the most versatile attacks around.

This is a paradigm shift in a set-up not known for producing bowling units capable of taking wickets in all conditions, at every stage of an innings, using different kinds of resources. A major factor in India’s 41 wins in 59 ODIs (15 defeats) from June 1, 2017, it makes this bunch perhaps the first from the country to go to a World Cup with bowling more formidable than batting. Bowlers were the reason India won in 1983 and instrumental again in the World Championship of Cricket triumph in Australia two years later. On neither occasion were expectations of them higher than the batsmen going into the tournament.

The question is, will they retain the collective bite that saw the team win in South Africa, Australia and New Zealand? Or will the surfeit of cricket, including the Indian Premier League, take its toll? Other than the physical part, there is also an aspect of familiarity which increases when players ply their trade day in and day out. A principal weapon in the victories mentioned, Kuldeep Yadav is not looking the same. Some reckon he has lost his surprise element, which made him a force to reckon with in any condition. It also has to be seen how the fast bowlers adapt in England, where pitches in the last few years have put their Asian counterparts to shame when it comes to high scoring.

“On paper we have all bases covered with fast bowlers, spinners and all-rounders. But we have to see if they are what they were six-eight months ago, when India was beating every team,” says Maninder Singh. The former spinner believes nine matches in the round-robin stage will be testing for bowlers, if conditions remain the same. “It’s a good attack if we score 300. Less than that, I’m not sure. That’s because our wrist spinners are struggling a bit on pitches good for batting. There was something special about them which seems to have gone missing. Kuldeep’s confidence has taken a beating of late. So in effect, Bumrah is the sole X factor now. Mohammed Shami can be a handful if in shape, but he has fitness issues. As a unit, the bowlers need runs from batsmen, more than the 250s.”

This was another series-decider, in New Delhi last March. In reply to Australia’s 272/9, Rohit Sharma’s 58 was the highest in a futile chase. The optimists in blue had started fearing the worst once Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli fell and some left the ground when Rohit became the fifth to depart at 132 in the 29th over. Although India were not all out until the last ball of the 50th, the contest had ended well before that.

More telling than three successive defeats against a depleted side was the re-revelation of the other trait of this team. If the top three doesn’t fire, they don’t usually win. They are still a lot capable of scoring big, as 13 totals in excess of 300 in the last two years suggest. At the same time, it’s hard to ignore that roughly 56 per cent of those runs (8232 of 14,787) came from Kohli, Rohit and Dhawan. A statement of strength alright, it is also an admission of a weakness that after the three, the other three-four may not be that effective on a regular basis.

It’s certain that India’s No 4 in the biggest of all competitions will be someone untested in that role. The lack of consistent scores from this position will make it tougher for those down the order in high-scoring games where the entire unit has to contribute. Going by the trend in England, the batting side has to dominate all the phases. This requires depth in the line-up because there will be days when the top three won’t make much. The rest has to perform for the team to deliver over a period of nine games.

“I’d go for KL Rahul at No 4 and back him if he fails in the first few matches. He has the game to be a good bet for the middle overs. Other than the known ability to hit boundaries, he has also shown he can rotate strike,” says former keeper Deep Dasgupta, who will be behind the mike on TV when the action starts. “Just because there are options like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar, there shouldn’t be frequent changes. That would be like pressing the panic button, which may have a ripple effect on the rest of the team. If Rahul clicks, a lot of things fall in place.”

That is the irony of this team. They have the best ODI batsman in their ranks, but there is a lack of clarity on who bats after him, which in turn complicates the role of those who follow. Not many teams carry such dilemma into a competition of such stature. “At this stage, I don’t want any negativity around that team bus or the dressing room. There has been a lot of shuffling in the last two years because of which there are many theories doing the rounds. But now is the time to pick who you think is the best and stick to it,” adds Dasgupta.

Positive vibes with apprehensions—an estimate of what to expect in India’s 12th World Cup expedition is a mixed bag. Amid talks of being the team to beat and being among the favourites, the true picture involves more ifs and buts than it may seem. Until these things fall in place, it’s better to keep fingers crossed and be pragmatic in optimism.

CHALLENGERS

With a change in format, the 2019 edition promises to be one of the most open World Cups. Here is a look at the contenders other than India...

PAKISTAN

Record

M W L T

71 40 29 0

Enter the tournament as underdogs but Sarfaraz Khan’s men are capable of producing upsets, just like they did when they won Champions Trophy on English soil two years ago. Bowling will be their strong suit and by picking Wahab Riaz and Mohammed Amir, they have put faith in experience. That they made 300-plus in three of the four matches against England this month shows they have firepower in batting too.

AUSTRALIA

Record

M W L T

85 61 21 1

Peaking at the right time. With the return of Steve Smith and David Warner, the defending champions are touted as semifinal certainties. The batting looks intimidating with Warner, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis. It seems Smith has got into the groove with a century against England in the warm-up game. On paper, this is a formidable side with enough match-winners in bowling too.

ENGLAND

Record

M W L T

73 41 30 2

The Three Lions have never won the World Cup but they may never get a better chance, with bookmakers rating them favourites to win on home soil. This is the only team with four batsmen—Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Eoin Morgan—in the top 20. By naming Jofra Archer in the squad, they have added variety to their pace attack. Bowling, however, is their only worry.

NEW ZEALAND

Record

M W L T

79 48 30 0

Playing Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the first 10 days, they have a chance to build early momentum. They are a consistent side, as five semifinal and one final appearance suggest. With experience in Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and the core intact, they have a chance to prove reaching final in 2015 was no fluke.