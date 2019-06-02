First World Cup in England to be dominated by spin: Venkatapathy Raju

Ashok Venugopal By

Former India spinner and selector Venkatapathy Raju tells Ashok Venugopal that Virat Kohli’s men have what it takes to mount a challenge for the World Cup. Part of two World Cup campaigns in 1992 and 1996, Raju feels spin in general will play a big role. Excerpts:

India’s performance in the warm-up games has not been great...

No need to press the panic button. Warm-up games are basically for letting the players have a feel of the conditions, pitches and trying out combinations. One must understand that the players have come back from a gruelling IPL season. They took a break and spent time with families, while some enjoyed a holiday away from the country. So they were a bit rusty. Once the tournament starts and India plays some of the top teams in the initial stages, the intensity will be back and they should start playing as per expectations.

Many experts feel the middle overs are crucial and spinners will be put to an acid test...

Our pacers are on a par with the best and will not find it difficult to adapt to English conditions. The spinners need to quickly get used to the pitches. Yuzvendra Chahal is smart and has the ability to bounce back even if he leaks runs. Kuldeep Yadav was not up to the mark towards the end of the IPL and in the first warm-up game. He needs to bowl a bit tighter and a lot quicker through the air. He must be working on that.

What about the other spin options?

Kedar Jadhav can be handy against left-handers, considering the angles he bowls. Ravindra Jadeja proved a point in the first warm-up. He can bat, bowl decently and is an excellent fielder. So there is bound to be selection dilemma in the spin department. This is where MS Dhoni’s inputs will come in handy, as there is no substitute for experience. MSD is the master of reading situations and conditions.

Do wrist spinners have an edge over finger spinners?

Spinners will play a vital role in the middle overs. I don’t believe in the wrist spin vs finger spin debate. The bowler who suits requirements should play. Most teams have both. Australia has Nathan Lyon and Adam Zampa, for England there are Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid, Afghanistan has Rashid Khan with Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi. This is the first time that spinners will be calling the shots in a World Cup in England.

How is the format where all play all before the knockouts? You played the last time it was like this in 1992...

The good thing is teams that begin poorly can come back. Having said that, one has to keep performing consistently, build momentum and carry it into the knockouts.

Many former cricketers feel this team is better than the one that won in 2011. Your thoughts...

This team looks solid and if they play to potential, they can reach the semifinals. Then on, it depends on how they play on a given day. We have a balanced batting line-up with one of the best seam attacks in the world. Plus, our spinners are raring to go.

Kohli needs to lead from the front, openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma must complement their skipper by giving a good start and set up a good platform for the middle-order. Totals of 300-plus will be the norm and anything less will be difficult for the bowlers to defend.