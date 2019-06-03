Chris Gayle, David Warner and Hashim Amla have a Punjabi connection in this World Cup

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: West Indies left hand batsman Chris Gayle who is now playing the 2019 World Cup as he is part of his country’s national team and explosive Aussie opener David Warner who is in the Australian squad as he is back to international cricket after undergoing a year’s ban over ball tampering admissions and not to left behind Hashim Amla the opening batsman of South Africa, all these three players have a Punjabi connection to the field in form of their bats this time which have been manufactured and send to England by Jalandhar based firms.

Warner is set to tear rival bowling into pieces at the ICC World Cup in England. The southpaw batsman, however, will carry the bat manufactured by a firm Spartan Sports in Jalandhar. But the Aussie opening batsman is not the lone non-Indian batsman, who will be wielding the willow made by this Jalandhar based company. Another swash-buckling opening batsman, the unparalleled West Indian Chris Gayle too will be wielding the willow chiselled at the same factory only.

Confirming that this time also the bat with which Chris Gayle is playing has been sent by their company Amit Sharma director of the firm said, "Chris has been using our bats for last few years now in this world cup besides he uses them in the IPL."

"He uses a heavy bat which weights between 1250 to 1350 grams," says Sharma.



He says besides Chris, David Warner who is in the Australian team also uses our bats he uses a little less heavy bats than Chris, his bat weighs between 1100 to 1170 grams. `` The bats of both players are pre-knocked, well-balanced and custom made, besides they are expensive as they have been made from English willow. The bats of both these players were sent about two weeks before the world cup started, as the players place the order with us about six months ago and it takes about two months to do the knocking of the bat. We send about 12 to 15 bats per player,’’ says Sharma.

He said that the other players who have earlier used our bats are former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, Michael Clarke of Australia, Eoin Morgan and John Bairstow of England.

While Amla’s bat has been supplied by another firm Beat All Sports (BAS), Somanth Kohli (Sumi Kholi) of Beat All Sports (BAS) Company says, "in this world cup we have supplied bat to only one player, Hashim Amla the opening batsman of South Africa. He is our regular customer and sponsored player in routine he likes to play with a bat which weights below 1180 grams thus we supplied him around four bats before the world cup started. He came to our factory last year when he was playing in the IPL."