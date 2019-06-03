Home Sport ICC World Cup Express@WC

Glenn McGrath puzzled by South Africa's World Cup problem

India one of the tournament favourites will be playing their first match and would be looking forward to start on a winning note.

Published: 03rd June 2019 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Glenn McGrath

Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath (File | AFP)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath believes that South Africa will be under immense pressure when it takes on India in the World Cup on June 5 at the Rose Bowl.The Proteas lost to England in their opening match and suffered their second successive loss in the World Cup to Bangladesh on Sunday.

"It was a good show by Bangladesh. Disappointed with the way South Africa played. I really do not know what is their problem when it comes to World Cups. They are simply not the same team that does well in bilateral series. It could be mind, but all are professionals and have come from a fruitful IPL. They will certainly be under immense pressure when they meet India next,'' said Glenn McGrath who is the city to coach fast bowlers at the MRF Pace Foundation.

India one of the tournament favourites will be playing their first match and would be looking forward to start on a winning note. South Africa will be without the services of ace bowler Lungi Ngidi who suffered a hamstring strain. He will be out for a week to 10 days. Ngidi absence further adds to South Africa's woes as they are already dealing with injuries to key players Dale Steyn and Hashim Amla.

"India which is a quality ODI unit has a good opportunity to start the tournament on a positive note. As we saw in the last few days 300 plus is the norm, so India's top order comprising on Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli must click. They need to be patient and judicious in shot selection to put runs on the board. It depends upon how they adapt. The brand of cricket it plays can be very similar to England,'' opined the former Delhi Daredevils player. Every bowler be it Kasigo Rabada or Jofra Archer wants to pick Virat Kohli's wicket. So India's captain will be a marked man.

"When you are the best in the world naturally everyone one would like to grab your wicket. In England the conditions are different and the ball tends to swing a lot more. But Kohli has the technique to play the moving ball,'' opined the man fondly called as Pigeon.

India has been playing with two fast bowlers, two spinners and a medium-pace bowling all-rounder.

Kedar Jadhav is a batting all-rounder with spin option. Many former cricketers fell that the combination is predictable and argue that India should they play three seamers.

"If a combination works I see no reason to change that. Jasprit Bumrah will be key to India's success. He needs to bowl well in the powerplay and at the death. The runs you save in the powerplay really matters. Bumrah needs to be accurate, mix his slower ones nicely. His short deliveries must catch the batsman by surprise as he did it in the IPL against Virat Kohli.'' explained McGrath.

"Middle overs are important. This is where many teams let the opposition off the hook. Hardik Pandiya's role here will be important. He needs to marshal the middle overs and importantly give the vital break through's.'' he added.

Finally, McGrath has a word of praise for MS Dhoni.

"There is always a lot of pressure on in a big tournament. Dhoni is going a to be a key player. He has the experience and the way he goes about the game will benefit India. India has got a quality team,'' he signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Express@WC news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2019 World Cup World Cup 2019 Glenn McGrath South Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp