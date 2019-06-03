Glenn McGrath puzzled by South Africa's World Cup problem

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath believes that South Africa will be under immense pressure when it takes on India in the World Cup on June 5 at the Rose Bowl.The Proteas lost to England in their opening match and suffered their second successive loss in the World Cup to Bangladesh on Sunday.

"It was a good show by Bangladesh. Disappointed with the way South Africa played. I really do not know what is their problem when it comes to World Cups. They are simply not the same team that does well in bilateral series. It could be mind, but all are professionals and have come from a fruitful IPL. They will certainly be under immense pressure when they meet India next,'' said Glenn McGrath who is the city to coach fast bowlers at the MRF Pace Foundation.

India one of the tournament favourites will be playing their first match and would be looking forward to start on a winning note. South Africa will be without the services of ace bowler Lungi Ngidi who suffered a hamstring strain. He will be out for a week to 10 days. Ngidi absence further adds to South Africa's woes as they are already dealing with injuries to key players Dale Steyn and Hashim Amla.

"India which is a quality ODI unit has a good opportunity to start the tournament on a positive note. As we saw in the last few days 300 plus is the norm, so India's top order comprising on Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli must click. They need to be patient and judicious in shot selection to put runs on the board. It depends upon how they adapt. The brand of cricket it plays can be very similar to England,'' opined the former Delhi Daredevils player. Every bowler be it Kasigo Rabada or Jofra Archer wants to pick Virat Kohli's wicket. So India's captain will be a marked man.

"When you are the best in the world naturally everyone one would like to grab your wicket. In England the conditions are different and the ball tends to swing a lot more. But Kohli has the technique to play the moving ball,'' opined the man fondly called as Pigeon.

India has been playing with two fast bowlers, two spinners and a medium-pace bowling all-rounder.

Kedar Jadhav is a batting all-rounder with spin option. Many former cricketers fell that the combination is predictable and argue that India should they play three seamers.

"If a combination works I see no reason to change that. Jasprit Bumrah will be key to India's success. He needs to bowl well in the powerplay and at the death. The runs you save in the powerplay really matters. Bumrah needs to be accurate, mix his slower ones nicely. His short deliveries must catch the batsman by surprise as he did it in the IPL against Virat Kohli.'' explained McGrath.

"Middle overs are important. This is where many teams let the opposition off the hook. Hardik Pandiya's role here will be important. He needs to marshal the middle overs and importantly give the vital break through's.'' he added.

Finally, McGrath has a word of praise for MS Dhoni.

"There is always a lot of pressure on in a big tournament. Dhoni is going a to be a key player. He has the experience and the way he goes about the game will benefit India. India has got a quality team,'' he signed off.