Team India irks journalists by sending net bowlers for press conference

SOUTHAMPTON: Sun plays hide and seek in the summer in England. You can start the day when it’s bright and soon after be greeted by rain. Monday was a typical English summer day in this city known for its port, Premier League football outfit Southampton FC and Hampshire County Cricket Club.

Having started net practice at the Ageas Bowl in pristine sunshine and winding up amid a sharp downpour, the Indian team too seemed to be in a mood to play hide and seek. As usual, at the receiving end was the media contingent. It was announced that reserve bowlers Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan would appear for a question-answer session. Following protests from scribes that those not part of the squad are not needed for such interactions, the plan was cancelled. Eventually, there was no media session despite arrangements being made.

While the Indian team is known for not taking these interactions seriously unlike some other teams which use them as an opportunity to build public relations, it should be noted that this was not an official media conference day. According to ICC rules for tournaments like the World Cup and Champions Trophy, it’s mandatory for teams to send a representative --- preferably the captain --- to face the media a day before every match and after the match. On other days, it’s up to the team to decide whether they want to send someone or not.

However, strange about the Indian team’s decision to present Chahar and Khan was the fact that neither is a member of the squad. With Khaleel Ahmed, they are net bowlers, flown in to provide practice to the batsmen. To send players who are not part of the side for these sessions is unprecedented. None of those present could recall any such interaction, involving any team. Even ICC officials present at the venue appeared surprised.

“Avesh and Chahar will be returning to India. Khaleel will remain with the team. Because these two are going back, we thought of bringing them to the press conference,” said the media manager of the Indian team. “We thought the media might be interested in listening to their experience of being with the squad.”

This justification cut no ice and in a rare incident of turning down the Indian team’s proposal, the media contingent conveyed it to the media manager that if an interaction takes place, it should feature a member of the squad. Or else, they would not be interested in talking to players who are not going to play any role in the World Cup. This, too, was a development without precedents. After a brief deliberation, the media manager said there would be no interaction for the day.

As far as this edition of the World Cup is concerned, many media sessions have taken place featuring all the teams. The Indians, too, have had them during the warm-up games. In none of these, those turning up were non-members of the squads. This thought of presenting net bowlers was unique and so was response of the media to decline the opportunity.

For the record, of the playing members of the team, Shikhar Dhawan made an appearance before the official broadcasters shortly after practice. There was no problem with that. The media manager said it was different from the regular media interaction since the team is contractually bound to oblige the official broadcasters. For the rest? Well, there seems to be nothing official about it!