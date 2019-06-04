Despite defeat, World Cup fever starting to take over England

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

England, it had seemed, was a bit lukewarm to the World Cup. The sports pages of newspapers were quite justifiably full of Liverpool's triumph and football. In London they were still talking about the tepid show by Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final. Even in Southampton, they appeared somewhat indifferent to the mega event of bat and ball.

To know that the Cup is being held at the home of cricket and that people over here are truly fond of the game, one had to be near the City Centre area of this quaint town.

Monday was a working day alright, but they were there watching England vs Pakistan on TV in the pubs late in the afternoon, grimacing their way to agony as the home team stuttered to an unexpected defeat.

“You can do it,” they screamed when the TV showed England needed 91 from 10 overs.

“Yehhh,” was the collective expression of joy when Sarfaraz Khan missed an opportunity to stump Moeen Ali.

“This is the man,” they said when Jos Buttler hit Mohammed Amir over mid-off to bring up a 75-ball hundred.

The equation was difficult and yet here they were, about 15 in attendance at the Bedford, hoping against hope and praying for an England win.

Ecstasy made way for gloom soon after when Buttler edged Amir to short third-man. Joe Root’s expression on the screen reflected the mood in the place known for beaming sports events live.

“Nehhh. Not thy day,” came the cry of anguish. With 61 needed off 31 balls and the man striking the ball hard and far gone, they knew what was coming. For all practical purposes, Buttler was their last hope. His dismissal was the precursor to the inevitable.

“It was kind of unexpected. We trusted our team to beat Pakistan. But I thought 349 was always going to be a bit too many. Having said that, it’s better to lose now than later. Let’s hope the bad day is out of the way,” said Luke, who was enjoying his beer and burger with a friend.

“You know, if the top two don’t click, England might find it difficult. They are the ones who make the difference.”

Bedford is a popular joint near City Centre with flat screen LCDs showing the World Cup live. There is a board announcing that the Nations Cup football matches lined up for later this week will also be beamed live. Although not quite packed for the cricket, the place was abuzz.

“Football is obviously the first choice, but we do expect a fair number of people when the cricket World Cup is on,” said Sasha, the lively bar tender.

Elsewhere on the street lined by eateries and waterholes, people had started coming out sporting the same dejected look. “Are you from Pakistan?” this correspondent was asked. “Better luck mate,” came the reply on hearing the answer.

“Will you be able to do it if the ball does a bit?” they found a good way to divert the topic of discussion from England’s defeat. In its own way, the 12th edition of cricket’s World Cup too seemed to have sprung to life.