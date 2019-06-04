Plenty of problems for South Africa ahead of India clash

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

SOUTHAMPTON: One team is beginning their World Cup campaign. The other is facing the dubious prospect of starting as one of the favourites and becoming the first team to get eliminated. Before their do or die game against India, South Africa is a worried lot.

Other than the zero in their points column on the league standings after two matches, the underachievers when it comes to the World Cup are also a bruised lot.

Dale Steyn is out of the tournament with a shoulder injury and Lungi Ngidi is ruled out of the India match because of a dodgy hamstring.

Skipper Faf du Plessis was trying to put up a brave front while addressing the media by saying that he has to lead from the front, but his task is harder than it seems.

The Ageas Bowl is one of those grounds in England which have produced some big totals in the last few years. This makes it crucial for teams to take wickets at every stage of an innings to stand a better chance of winning. With two frontline figures not available, South Africa have no choice but to rely heavily on Kagiso Rabada and spinners Imran Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi.

During practice in the morning on Tuesday, Rabada was just not letting go of the ball. After a long spell of bowling to the stumps without any batsman in front of them, he kept doing shadow practice, sometimes without a ball in his hand. For close to an hour, he was constantly at it, bowling to imaginary batsmen and fine-tuning things like run-up, release and all that.

Du Plessis was prompt in admitting he has little to think about.

“We haven't had one game where we've had our strongest 11 playing on the field yet. You still have to make sure your squad is strong enough. You try and plan to have back-up plans for when you do have one or two injuries.

"Obviously, it changes everything for us from a balance point of view, but we still have to get on the park and make sure we put in performances that can make us proud as a team.”

Known for fast bowling resources, South Africa have no choice but to look at other options. As the skipper pointed out, it forces them to embrace Plan C and hope that it works. They may have to rely on spinners, who don’t have a great record against India.

“Either we go with all all-rounders and have a long batting line-up. Or, we have to go with two spinners. I don’t think spinners will play a big role at this ground, but they are still our wicket-taking bowlers.”

The World Cup has always been a source of disappointment for the Rainbow Nation, but never so early in the competition.

Unless something unforeseen happens or someone like Rabada does something sensational, changing that script will be an uphill task for Du Plessis and his troubled bunch this time around.