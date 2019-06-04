Virat Kohli still undecided about India's combination to face South Africa

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

SOUTHAMPTON: Woods on one side and more greenery with a little lake on the other --- the Ageas Bowl in the outskirts of the city of Southampton is a modern stadium embedded in the lap of nature. The constant interplay between rain and sun makes for a lovely sight from the media centre. Those who like spending time away from the din of urban life might find this an ideal escape.

Not if you are Virat Kohli. A day before India’s first match in the World Cup against South Africa, the captain might have enjoyed the sight on reaching the venue in the afternoon, but the constantly changing weather also meant he couldn’t finalise his combination.

Moisture in the air increases chances of an additional seamer in the XI. If it’s dry, then spinners come into the picture. Even though he may not lose sleep over it, a steady drizzle caused cancellation of the team’s plans to have nets and also made sure that Kohli has to wait until late before deciding what should constitute his attack against a side staring at early elimination from the tournament.

Fretting over No 4 for a long time before zeroing in on KL Rahul, this is a new headache for the captain. Should he go for all three of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar along with Hardik Pandya and one spinner or bench one of Shami and Bhuvneshwar and bring in another spinner.

Ravindra Jadeja’s good form has already ensured that the team management faces the tricky call of which of the three spinners to leave out. Now with the weather being fickle, there is more food for thought, which involves the risk of drawing criticism in case the plan doesn’t work.

“We know it's a different situation in England when there is cloud cover and when the sun is out. With two new balls, if the pitch has something to offer, then an extra seamer comes into the picture big time.

"Even on a batting-friendly pitch, with two new balls, I foresee the first 10 overs to be challenging if there is cloud cover. That’s because we are playing in England where the ball does a bit more than any other place in the world.

"The dynamics will change from morning to afternoon and the bowlers will have to adapt very quickly to that,” said Kohli on Tuesday.

That apart, the skipper felt India have the advantage of playing their first match after all other teams have played at least one each, while some have played even two. This has happened because the BCCI wanted a late start to give the players some breathing space after the IPL.

Inadvertently or otherwise, this might work in favour of the Indian team, considering that they have seen things like what is working and what is not by watching the matches played already.

“We have a lot to learn from, looking at the other teams play. We can see what they have done well and in what phases. From that point of view, we have the advantage of starting after everyone else.”

Although no announcement was made, Kohli confirmed that Kuldeep Yadav figures prominently in his plans. The chinaman bowler went for plenty in the IPL and there were talks that this might dent his confidence. The skipper stood by Kuldeep, who was a runaway success against South Africa in South Africa in this format early last year.

“He's back to bowling at his best. In the nets he is bowling well, attacking the stumps. His variations are spot on. He is pitching the ball in the right area. Batsmen have to make the right decisions when facing him.”

About an hour after the Indian team left the ground, the sun was out. This game of hide and seek will go on for the next few weeks and as captain, Kohli faces the unenviable task of making the right decisions keeping this factor in mind.