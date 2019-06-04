World Cup diaries: Beefy’s Grill to whet the appetite of cricket fans

Express News Service

Playing career over almost 27 years ago, Sir Ian Botham continues to be a popular figure in England. Hampshire is not the county he played for, but the Ageas Bowl has a special place named after him. A bar-cum-restaurant out here is called ‘Beefy’s’.

The former all-rounder was nicknamed Beefy. He doesn’t run the place but has lent his name to it. Pictures from his playing days hang from the walls and are bound to draw attention of visitors.

‘Beefy’s House Salad’ is one of the items on the menu card, which also has a section named ‘Beefy’s Grill’. There is also a collection of wine, which are apparently made in a unit owned by him.

Afghan, not Afghanistan fan

Abdullah is a cab driver, who likes to chat. He is from Afghanistan, likes Hindi movies and plays songs from those on his radio if the customers are Indians. Not much of a cricket fan, he supports Southampton FC in football. Even his country’s participation in the World Cup has not changed anything.

“Most of the players in the Afghanistan team were either born in Pakistan or grew up there. About half of the squad doesn’t even speak my language. So why support them? That’s not going to be my cup of tea.”

He doesn’t even know that Afghanistan is scheduled to play two matches in Southampton --- against India on June 22 and against Pakistan in June 24. “Is it? No. I don’t think I’ll be in attendance.”

World Cup in town

A trip to Southampton reminds one that a World Cup of cricket is indeed taking place. London, in contrast, seemed lukewarm. In this port city in the south of England, there are placards, hoardings and cut-outs announcing the arrival of cricket’s biggest festival. Such publicity material is not very visible in London.

It’s not something the International Cricket Council is directly associated with. It does provide the funds for these things but leaves it to the host board to arrange whatever is required in this regard. Quaint and laidback in the old-world mould, Southampton seems to have warmed up to the competition.