Lack of talent, not injuries hurting South Africa's World Cup hopes

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

It appeared to be a masterstroke when Faf du Plessis got Imran Tahir to bowl the first over of this World Cup. Who would have imagined that a leg-spinner would start proceedings in an edition of the event held in England!

Although the move which paid immediate dividends didn’t eventually fetch South Africa the result they wanted, the skipper was praised for out of the box thinking.

In hindsight, that decision also highlighted the inadequacies of this South African team. Known to produce fast bowlers, they came to England low on resources on that front.

Injuries to Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi accentuated their woes, but did not hide the problems they are facing. Steyn has been carrying niggles for a long time and missed more games than he played in the last year or so. That the team was still relying on him shows their paucity of reserves.

ALSO READ | Plenty of problems for South Africa ahead of India clash

Due to this and after the injury to Ngidi, Du Plessis was left with just two bowlers capable of earning the respect of other teams.

With due respect to Tabraiz Shamsi, the chinaman is not equipped enough to hold his own in conditions favouring batsmen. And despite the variety they provide to the attack, Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo cannot be counted as wicket-taking options against top teams. They make this South African attack a pale shadow of what the world has seen.

The problem for South Africa is their problems don’t end with bowling. Amid the talk surrounding India’s dependence on the top three, the Proteas probably have the weakest of batting line-ups of the teams considered as contenders before the start of the tournament.

After Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock and Du Plessis, they have nothing more than bits and pieces players. That JP Duminy continues to be in the team after years of underperformance shows they are thin on resources in this department too.

This inadequacy in batting was exposed against England in the first match. Against India on Wednesday, it was worse as the middle-order caved in without putting up a fight.

More than technique or temperament, it appeared to a lack of ability. They are not just good enough to face the challenges strong teams pose in big tournaments. There was an element of inevitability in the way they folded up.

Talent lost in a steady departure of players to England and New Zealand, South African cricket is staring at a grim reality. The cricket board is not doing great in terms of assuring players a stable career.

The pool once teeming with talent has dried up. Premature exit from the World Cup looking certain after three straight defeats is a sum total of all this.