World Cup diary: Faf du Plessis gets reality check

Security at cricket matches can be strict.

Published: 06th June 2019

South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis. (Photo | AP)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

Security at cricket matches can be strict. They don’t spare anyone. On Wednesday, Faf du Plessis was making his way towards the lift when the guard asked him to get his bag checked. Other than being the South Africa skipper, he was also a guest of the hotel which is part of the stadium. “I’m staying here and you checked my bag a little while ago,” Du Plessis said. Some of those around said who he was. “No sir. We have to check everyone who gets in,” came the reply. There was an explanation too. “We can’t spare someone even if he is a VIP guest.” 

Sea of blue

For a few hours on Wednesday, Ageas Bowl looked like Chepauk, Chinnaswamy or Wankhede. Not just because of the sea of blue in the form of India fans, but also because of things one sees at venues in India. “Flag, flag, jersey, jersey,” the vendors kept screaming like they do outside grounds when Kohli & Co play at home. “Do you have turbans?” checked someone. Even though the answer to this was in the negative, fancy headgears were doing good business.

Empty seats

Even though this was sell-out, there were empty patches in the stands. Before the match, there were many outside the ground saying “Extra tickets... below price”. One of them explained he had booked five tickets a year ago, but his family had to rush to India on an emergency. “Bought them for £150 each. Am willing to sell them for £100.” Till about half an hour before the start, he had found no buyers.  

