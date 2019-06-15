Home Sport ICC World Cup Express@WC

Fans ready to pay £5K for India-Pak tie

From £300 for a ticket in the general stands to the tune of £1,000 (Rs 87,000) for the better ones, this is going to be the second-most expensive match of this World Cup, 

Published: 15th June 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and Pakistan's captain Sarfraz Ahmed pose for a picture with the trophy at the Oval cricket ground in London. | AP

By Atreyo Mukhopadhay
Express News Service

MANCHESTER: Rs 4.4 lakh. Fans are willing to burn that big a hole in th­eir pockets for just one ticket for the big India-Pakistan match on Sunday. It had to ha­ppen, considering they ha­v­en’t gone toe to toe since 2018.   

In the black market, the costliest ticket is around Rs 4.4 lakh (£5,000), in the super hospitality box. In comparison, a few tickets for the England-Australia are still available for £250 to £450. There are reports that fans were shelling out £2,500 (Rs 2.2 lakh) on secondary ticketing sites just to get their hands on one for Sunday’s game.

Though the ground at the headquarters of Lancashire County Cricket Club was the centre of attention on Friday, the place most deserted was the ticket office.

Everything was sold out a long time ago. From £300 for a ticket in the general stands to the tune of £1,000 (Rs 87,000) for the better ones, this is going to be the second-most expensive match of this World Cup, after the final.

It’s the local organising committee — England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in this case — that does the pricing, which can vary from match to match. Proceeds fr­om tickets are also pocketed by them. India matches had been priced on par with England’s games and higher in a few places. But this match has outdone everything.

Old Trafford accommodates around 26,000 spectators. With no seat expected to remain vacant, authorities are also making special security arrangements. This is also a responsibility of ECB, and ICC sources reckon heightened security is a given, considering the craze this match has generated. There is one catch though.There is forecast of rain for Sunday. But then, that’s another story.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Express@WC news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2019 Cricket World Cup World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 2019 World Cup ICC World Cup 2019 india vs pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp