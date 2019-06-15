Fans ready to pay £5K for India-Pak tie

Atreyo Mukhopadhay By

Express News Service

MANCHESTER: Rs 4.4 lakh. Fans are willing to burn that big a hole in th­eir pockets for just one ticket for the big India-Pakistan match on Sunday. It had to ha­ppen, considering they ha­v­en’t gone toe to toe since 2018.

In the black market, the costliest ticket is around Rs 4.4 lakh (£5,000), in the super hospitality box. In comparison, a few tickets for the England-Australia are still available for £250 to £450. There are reports that fans were shelling out £2,500 (Rs 2.2 lakh) on secondary ticketing sites just to get their hands on one for Sunday’s game.

Though the ground at the headquarters of Lancashire County Cricket Club was the centre of attention on Friday, the place most deserted was the ticket office.

Everything was sold out a long time ago. From £300 for a ticket in the general stands to the tune of £1,000 (Rs 87,000) for the better ones, this is going to be the second-most expensive match of this World Cup, after the final.

It’s the local organising committee — England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in this case — that does the pricing, which can vary from match to match. Proceeds fr­om tickets are also pocketed by them. India matches had been priced on par with England’s games and higher in a few places. But this match has outdone everything.

Old Trafford accommodates around 26,000 spectators. With no seat expected to remain vacant, authorities are also making special security arrangements. This is also a responsibility of ECB, and ICC sources reckon heightened security is a given, considering the craze this match has generated. There is one catch though.There is forecast of rain for Sunday. But then, that’s another story.