Home Sport ICC World Cup Express@WC

ICC World Cup 2019: London underground

While Chahal seems to be sporting a cool and new Mohawk hairdo, Vijay Shankar is a member of the team who is going to have someone or the other from his family during the World Cup.

Published: 20th June 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo | AP)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

Hair and there

He doesn’t come across as the funky type. With a background in chess and sometimes seen in reading glasses, Yuzvendra Chahal appears to be the studious type. Times seem to be changing. Here he was at the practice nets on Wednesday, sporting a cool and new Mohawk hairdo. Unlike most members of the team, he is yet to grow a beard, though. Captain Virat Kohli too might have had a haircut after the previous match against Pakistan. The part above the ear seemed trimmed. Long tour, shorter hair and close crops!

The familial figure

Vijay Shankar is a member of the team who is going to have someone or the other from his family during the entire length of this World Cup. His elder brother was in England with his wife and child, from the first match up to the one against Pakistan. They have gone back. The all-rounder’s father Shankar will arrive in England after the Afghanistan match and stay till the end. He wanted to be present for that game as well, but had to change plans due to other commitments.

Rainmakers in blue

Rain seems to be following the Indian team. After the washout in Nottingham and wet spells in Manchester during their stay there, the players are experiencing showers in Southampton as well. It didn’t rain when they had net practice on Wednesday morning, but it was overcast. There was a drizzle soon after they finished. It had rained for a good part the previous day as well. The good news is, the next few days leading up to the Afghanistan match on June 22 are expected to be dry. There is no rain forecast on the match day either.

Stay up to date on all the latest Express@WC news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 2019 Cricket World Cup World Cup 2019 2019 World Cup
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp