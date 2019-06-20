ICC World Cup 2019: London underground

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

Hair and there

He doesn’t come across as the funky type. With a background in chess and sometimes seen in reading glasses, Yuzvendra Chahal appears to be the studious type. Times seem to be changing. Here he was at the practice nets on Wednesday, sporting a cool and new Mohawk hairdo. Unlike most members of the team, he is yet to grow a beard, though. Captain Virat Kohli too might have had a haircut after the previous match against Pakistan. The part above the ear seemed trimmed. Long tour, shorter hair and close crops!

The familial figure

Vijay Shankar is a member of the team who is going to have someone or the other from his family during the entire length of this World Cup. His elder brother was in England with his wife and child, from the first match up to the one against Pakistan. They have gone back. The all-rounder’s father Shankar will arrive in England after the Afghanistan match and stay till the end. He wanted to be present for that game as well, but had to change plans due to other commitments.

Rainmakers in blue

Rain seems to be following the Indian team. After the washout in Nottingham and wet spells in Manchester during their stay there, the players are experiencing showers in Southampton as well. It didn’t rain when they had net practice on Wednesday morning, but it was overcast. There was a drizzle soon after they finished. It had rained for a good part the previous day as well. The good news is, the next few days leading up to the Afghanistan match on June 22 are expected to be dry. There is no rain forecast on the match day either.