Why leg spin hasn't been as effective in World Cup 2019

Tahir is the only leg-spinner in the top 10 wicket-takers without being able to turn the fortunes of South Africa.

Published: 25th June 2019 09:59 PM

Imran Tahir

Tahir has been sensational but is among the few spinners who have had a good tournament | AP

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

MANCHESTER: The Oval on May 30 witnessed something sensational. For the first time in the history of World Cups in England, a spinner was bowling the first ball of the competition. Imran Tahir not only took a wicket with the second delivery of the match but also looked like setting a trend of leg-spinners playing a decisive role in the way things would unfold.

ALSO READ | Imran Tahir becomes first spinner to bowl first over in World Cup match

Almost four weeks down the line, that has not been the case. Tahir is the only leg-spinner in the top 10 wicket-takers without being able to turn the fortunes of the South Africa team. Those plying this trade for most other sides have also made minimal impact and gone for plenty.

Rashid Khan conceding 110 off nine overs against England is the most striking example. The likes of Adil Rashid, Adam Zampa or Jeevan Mendis have not done much of note either.

The Indians cut contrasting figures in this respect. Among the handful of teams with two wrist spinners in XI, they have benefited from their presence so far. Yuzvendra Chahal may be 15th on the list of wicket-takers, he has made his presence felt by giving important breakthroughs.

Not off to a good start, Kuldeep Yadav has come back well. Just three wickets in four games, his economy rate of 4.52 underlines his utility in the bowling unit.

It’s not that conditions in England traditionally help this type of spin bowling. They never did, actually. Pitches to weather, little is conducive for them. Added to it, teams are better prepared to face leg-spinners these days.

Australia have two Indian wrist spinners travelling with the team to bowl at the nets. Other teams also spend time getting used to this kind of challenge.

The effectiveness of Chahal and Kuldeep augurs well for India in this respect. It doesn’t show if one goes by the number of wickets taken by them, but they have dominated crucial phases, which in turn helped India win those games. Chahal against South Africa and Australia, Kuldeep against Pakistan and both versus Afghanistan chipped in with valuable contributions.

“Conditions are a factor, but it’s also about bowling according to situations. If there isn’t much turn on offer, which is the case in some of the venues, it’s about bowling dot balls and building pressure. The pressure to win games is equal on every team. So batsmen can make mistakes if we keep things tight,” said Chahal on what spinners of his ilk can do when pitches don’t help.

With a crucial phase of the tournament coming up and India looking good to make the semifinals, the wrong ones will have added responsibility. Left and right, they may also prove to be the X factor in an attack that can derail a few other dreams.

