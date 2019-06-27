Bhuvneshwar Kumar presents happy selection headache for India

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

MANCHESTER: On a bright and sunny day in the city known for its contribution to the Industrial Revolution other than being home to two famous football clubs, a group of fans were peeping through the gates at Old Trafford, trying to catch a glimpse of the Indian team practicing at the ground.

The Men in Blue have been the talk of the town. At markets, restaurants, and trams if they think you are from India and here in connection with cricket, you get a respectful look.

‘You guys are going strong,’ they say, whether English or Pakistani. Five league matches gone and four to go, Virat Kohli’s team has done what it takes to earn that respect. Yet to be beaten and showing signs of being a strong unit, they are living up to the billing of favorites.

A day before they take on the West Indies, there were happy signs. Out for a while after pulling a hamstring in the Pakistan game, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was back bowling normally. While the rest of the team had nets, he was going through his paces on a strip adjacent to the main one.

Bowling coach Bharathi Arun, strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu and physiotherapist Patrick Farhart were watching. Bowling from a full run-up, he was at it for quite some time.

Even if he doesn’t play on Thursday, Bhuvneshwar is expected to be available for selection for the next match against England on June 30.

In a bowling department with room for two specialist fast bowlers, unless conditions dictate otherwise, his recovery causes a selection headache for India.

His replacement Mohammed Shami’s last-over hat-trick in the last match against Afghanistan makes it a tough call between the two, which has to be made sometime over the next few days.

Talking to the media, Arun left it open ended, but there was a hint that the one recovering would still be the first choice.

“Bhuvneshwar's injury is not of any great concern. Just that we didn't want to take a chance. It was also an opportunity for us to plug Shami into the games. The fact that he's done well goes well for us. It's an embarrassment of riches. We would take a call as per the conditions, but Bhuvi has done exceptionally well whenever he has played.”

It’s not only the members of the support staff who are talking of India’s resources in this department. This has caused quite a flutter among cricket fans in England.

“That guy (Jasprit) Bumrah is your gun bowler, but don’t underestimate the one who swings it both ways. Not sure how you pronounce his name. He’s one England would have been happy to have. He’s the man for these conditions,” quipped an elderly man in a group of Englishmen at a pub in the Piccadilly Gardens area.

The man in question was not done with bowling. A session of running, both jogging and short sprints, followed with Basu in the role of observer.

After that, Bhuvneshwar walked up to the pitch again with ball in hand and just stood there, juggling it from time to time. It’s an object he can make talk.

For a country’s World Cup campaign still suspect in batting and dependent on bowlers, that was a welcome sight. It may not have been visible for those trying to peep through the gates, but they would have been happy to know that one of those they pin hopes on is on his way back.