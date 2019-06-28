India vs England: Fans excited as Men in Blue takes on hosts

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

MANCHESTER: One of the World Cup’s most awaited matches comes up on Sunday. India versus England at Edgbaston will be a clash of two favourites, with the home team’s desperation to win adding another dimension to it.

It will also be a test for those who have enlivened this competition by their presence. In every India game, thousands in blue swarm the stands. Many of them live in England. For them, it will be another day when they face this question whether they should support motherland or the country that gives them livelihood and in most cases, a better life.

In other words, it’s a day of the Tebbit test. British MP Norman Tebbit’s controversial method of determining whether the South Asian immigrants in the UK are actually loyal to the country of their residence by asking whom they support when England plays India or Pakistan in cricket had created a stir in the 1990s. Going by the sheer number of India fans at the venues when their team has played against England in England in the last few years, the answer appears to be clear.

After the India-West Indies match, British reporters were asking India cricketers what they think of the support they get at venues in England. The answers were along predictable lines that they are happy to play in front of so many cheering for them. Actually, cricketers are not the best respondents if one is looking for the answer to this question. One has to meet those referred to.

Ritesh is a British citizen with roots in Mumbai. He was at a pub with friends after the West Indies match, waiting to catch a train back to London, where they have been living for 15-odd years. Clad in blue and beer in hand, the answer to him is clear. “I grew up in India, spent 28 years there. It’s not possible for me to support England when they play India, although I do root for them when they take on other teams or when it comes to other sports.”

According to this group, their children reflect the side of immigrants that the Tebbit test wanted to see. “My son is 10. He was born here. For him, country means England. He supports England when an England-India match takes place. I don’t interfere because for him, this is the world he grew up in. It’s his choice,” says Ritesh. Others in this group whose children were born here share his feelings.

However, they want England to do well in cricket. And that’s another story. The game of bat and ball is almost insignificant in the land of its origin when it comes to a majority of the British, who are mad about football. Cricket is a distant second, or third, fighting with rugby. Newspapers have been devoting less than 20% of space on their sports pages to cricket even with the World Cup going on.

“I want England to do well. Cricket in this country will benefit if that happens. As it is, there isn’t much interest. It will suffer further if the cricket team fails to qualify for the semifinals. So for the existence of cricket in England, it’s important for the team to do well. If it has to happen at the cost of India, be it, for the sake of the greater good,” says Srihari, another British citizen in this group.

When Eoin Morgan walks out to toss with Virat Kohli on Sunday, it won’t be just another important game. There will be stakeholders in the stands, who face this question whenever this two teams face off on British shores. Disloyal due to origin yet sympathetic on other counts, they will bring different emotions to cricket that day.