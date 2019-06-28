Home Sport ICC World Cup Express@WC

Wet, sunny or damp, consistent Virat Kohli keeps the scoreboard ticking

For a team dependent on the top three and bowlers after that, the skipper’s role is immense to say the least.

Published: 28th June 2019 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

India's captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

India's captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

MANCHESTER: A look at the scoring charts in this World Cup shows David Warner at the top with 500 runs. Aaron Finch is second, just four behind. There are others like Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson and Rohit Sharma who have made heads turn in varying degrees with their consistent domination of attacks. Babar Azam and Mushfiqur Rahim have also drawn attention for putting in stellar performances.

Sitting quietly at the ninth spot on the list of scorers and going about his job quietly is Virat Kohli. Yet to register three-figure knocks that have become synonymous with him, the India captain has notched up half-centuries in the last four games. The pitches were not great for batting in the last two games, but things looked normal when he was in the middle. So normal, that one wondered if talks of difficult surfaces had any foundation at all. It was batting made to look easy.

One reason this has not been spoken about is this is something Kohli does with such regularity that it seizes to surprise. Him scoring runs in every format, in almost every outing, has become so much of a foregone conclusion that people talk about others when he keeps constructing those innings. So the India captain makes news when his wife is in town or when he screams out the unprintable during fielding. His batting feats remain in the background, almost as a constant.

“Nothing really,” said KL Rahul, asked what is it that Kohli does differently which gives the impression that he is batting in a different zone. “He's been doing the same thing for however long I can remember since the time he started playing cricket. This is what he's been doing, performing consistently, no matter what the conditions are or who the bowlers are. He always finds a way to get runs, always finds a way to put the bowlers under pressure.”

For a team dependent on the top three and bowlers after that, the skipper’s role is immense to say the least. And the way he has gone about his task has been a lesson in batting even for batsmen. Judgement of line and length immaculate, clarity of mind in shot selection next to flawless, running between the wickets full of vigour, body language at the crease demoralising for the opposition --- one can go on and still not be able to complete the list.

Needless to say, teammates could not have asked for a greater source of inspiration. ‘Leading from the front’ is an oft-used phrase. Kohli has added the words ‘always’ and ‘forever’ to it when it comes to batting. His demeanour on the field, formulation of strategy, marshalling of resources in crunch situations can still be debated, but there is no doubt that when it comes to batting he is the biggest example for this team, maybe for other teams as well.

“This is great to see and inspiring for us. There are things to learn from him and probably understand and have the same kind of passion to go out every game and wanting to do well for the country,” said Rahul. “And batting with him just makes it a bit easier because the focus is on him and you can get away with some boundaries. And like I said, he's been batting like this not just in this tournament. He just keeps batting well, in IPL or Test cricket or T20 cricket or ODIs. He just keeps coming back and putting in those performances again and again.”

Now, it’s good if Kohli inspires, but not so good if others become dependent on him. With the business end approaching, it has to be seen which way this team goes. In all likelihood, this will determine the destiny of the great Indian dream. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Express@WC news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 David Warner Aaron Finch
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp