Wet, sunny or damp, consistent Virat Kohli keeps the scoreboard ticking

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay

MANCHESTER: A look at the scoring charts in this World Cup shows David Warner at the top with 500 runs. Aaron Finch is second, just four behind. There are others like Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson and Rohit Sharma who have made heads turn in varying degrees with their consistent domination of attacks. Babar Azam and Mushfiqur Rahim have also drawn attention for putting in stellar performances.

Sitting quietly at the ninth spot on the list of scorers and going about his job quietly is Virat Kohli. Yet to register three-figure knocks that have become synonymous with him, the India captain has notched up half-centuries in the last four games. The pitches were not great for batting in the last two games, but things looked normal when he was in the middle. So normal, that one wondered if talks of difficult surfaces had any foundation at all. It was batting made to look easy.

One reason this has not been spoken about is this is something Kohli does with such regularity that it seizes to surprise. Him scoring runs in every format, in almost every outing, has become so much of a foregone conclusion that people talk about others when he keeps constructing those innings. So the India captain makes news when his wife is in town or when he screams out the unprintable during fielding. His batting feats remain in the background, almost as a constant.

“Nothing really,” said KL Rahul, asked what is it that Kohli does differently which gives the impression that he is batting in a different zone. “He's been doing the same thing for however long I can remember since the time he started playing cricket. This is what he's been doing, performing consistently, no matter what the conditions are or who the bowlers are. He always finds a way to get runs, always finds a way to put the bowlers under pressure.”

For a team dependent on the top three and bowlers after that, the skipper’s role is immense to say the least. And the way he has gone about his task has been a lesson in batting even for batsmen. Judgement of line and length immaculate, clarity of mind in shot selection next to flawless, running between the wickets full of vigour, body language at the crease demoralising for the opposition --- one can go on and still not be able to complete the list.

Needless to say, teammates could not have asked for a greater source of inspiration. ‘Leading from the front’ is an oft-used phrase. Kohli has added the words ‘always’ and ‘forever’ to it when it comes to batting. His demeanour on the field, formulation of strategy, marshalling of resources in crunch situations can still be debated, but there is no doubt that when it comes to batting he is the biggest example for this team, maybe for other teams as well.

“This is great to see and inspiring for us. There are things to learn from him and probably understand and have the same kind of passion to go out every game and wanting to do well for the country,” said Rahul. “And batting with him just makes it a bit easier because the focus is on him and you can get away with some boundaries. And like I said, he's been batting like this not just in this tournament. He just keeps batting well, in IPL or Test cricket or T20 cricket or ODIs. He just keeps coming back and putting in those performances again and again.”

Now, it’s good if Kohli inspires, but not so good if others become dependent on him. With the business end approaching, it has to be seen which way this team goes. In all likelihood, this will determine the destiny of the great Indian dream.