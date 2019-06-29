Home Sport ICC World Cup Express@WC

Rishabh Pant hits nets but Vijay Shankar likely to continue at No. 4

Alongside Pant, among those who were batting at that time were Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Published: 29th June 2019 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Shankar. (Photo | AP)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

BIRMINGHAM: At the nets on Saturday, the sight of a left-hander batting sparked speculations whether he would make it to the XI for the match against England. It was Rishabh Pant and the speculation wasn’t completely baseless considering the lack of runs from India’s No 4 Vijay Shankar, who has made 29 and 14 when he batted in that position in the World Cup.

But then, net practice was an optional session for the Indian team a day before the England game. Alongside Pant, among those who were batting at that time were Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav were padded up, but most of those who been part of the XI so far were absent, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Vijay himself.

At the pre-match media conference Kohli indicated that the team is willing to back Vijay, at least for one more match. “He had a decent game against Pakistan. Against Afghanistan on a tricky pitch he looked assured. Last game, again, he looked really good and got a beautiful ball from Kemar Roach. I personally felt he looked really solid.”

ALSO READ | Vijay Shankar is close to playing a big knock for us, says Virat Kohli

Known for his tendency to change the XI is almost every Test, Kohli seems to be thinking along different lines in the shorter format. “There's not much that needs to be tinkered. Sometimes you just need a bit of luck to get over from 30 to 60, and then you play a defining knock for the team. He's very close to that, and we're confident he's going to play that kind of a knock for us.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Express@WC news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Shankar Rishabh Pant India vs England World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp