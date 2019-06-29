Rishabh Pant hits nets but Vijay Shankar likely to continue at No. 4

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

BIRMINGHAM: At the nets on Saturday, the sight of a left-hander batting sparked speculations whether he would make it to the XI for the match against England. It was Rishabh Pant and the speculation wasn’t completely baseless considering the lack of runs from India’s No 4 Vijay Shankar, who has made 29 and 14 when he batted in that position in the World Cup.

But then, net practice was an optional session for the Indian team a day before the England game. Alongside Pant, among those who were batting at that time were Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav were padded up, but most of those who been part of the XI so far were absent, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Vijay himself.

At the pre-match media conference Kohli indicated that the team is willing to back Vijay, at least for one more match. “He had a decent game against Pakistan. Against Afghanistan on a tricky pitch he looked assured. Last game, again, he looked really good and got a beautiful ball from Kemar Roach. I personally felt he looked really solid.”

Known for his tendency to change the XI is almost every Test, Kohli seems to be thinking along different lines in the shorter format. “There's not much that needs to be tinkered. Sometimes you just need a bit of luck to get over from 30 to 60, and then you play a defining knock for the team. He's very close to that, and we're confident he's going to play that kind of a knock for us.”