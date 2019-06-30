Leeds story: Tense fight on and off field

By Express News Service

BIRMINGHAM/LEEDS: Pakistan’s nail-biting three-wicket victory over Afghanistan was marred by clashes between fans of the neighbouring countries. The clashes, with political overto­nes, first began in the morning outside the stadium soon after an unknown plane flew over Leeds with a ba­nner “Justice for Baloch­i­stan”. Sparks flew and spilled over to Headingley stands and according to reports, two fans had to be evacuated by security forces. Another plane was seen carrying a banner which read: “Help End Enforced Disappearances in Pakistan”.

While the situation calmed down during the gripping game, the tense end to the contest — Pakistan won by three wickets and two balls to spare — flared up the situation. Fans invaded the pitch and scuffles between rivals ensued inside and outside the stadium. Videos of fans fighting with stewards trying to force their way into the stadium went viral.

According to reports, bottles and dustbins were hurled. While none of the players and support staff were injured, Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi was unknowingly tackled by one of the stewards. West Yorkshire police were called in to control the situation.

Physical fights of this kind are unheard of in cricket and the International Cricket Council had called for a meeting in the evening. Sources in the ICC revealed that footages of the incident will be reviewed by the ICC and fans, who engaged in violence, are to be barred from attending upcoming matches.

In a statement issued earlier on Saturday, the ICC said, “We are aware of some scuffles among a minority of fans and are currently working with the venue security team and the local police force, West Yorkshire Police, to ensure there are no further incidents.”