Home Sport ICC World Cup Express@WC

Leeds story: Tense fight on and off field

Pakistan’s nail-biting three-wicket victory over Afghanistan was marred by clashes between fans of the neighbouring countries.

Published: 30th June 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

A dustbin was hurled during a clash between Afghanistan and Pakistan supporters at Leeds on Saturday | Reuters

By Express News Service

BIRMINGHAM/LEEDS: Pakistan’s nail-biting three-wicket victory over Afghanistan was marred by clashes between fans of the neighbouring countries. The clashes, with political overto­nes, first began in the morning outside the stadium soon after an unknown plane flew over Leeds with a ba­nner “Justice for Baloch­i­stan”. Sparks flew and spilled over to Headingley stands and according to reports, two fans had to be evacuated by security forces. Another plane was seen carrying a banner which read: “Help End Enforced Disappearances in Pakistan”.

While the situation calmed down during the gripping game, the tense end to the contest — Pakistan won by three wickets and two balls to spare — flared up the situation. Fans invaded the pitch and scuffles between rivals ensued inside and outside the stadium. Videos of fans fighting with stewards trying to force their way into the stadium went viral.

According to reports, bottles and dustbins were hurled. While none of the players and support staff were injured, Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi was unknowingly tackled by one of the stewards. West Yorkshire police were called in to control the situation.

Physical fights of this kind are unheard of in cricket and the International Cricket Council had called for a meeting in the evening. Sources in the ICC revealed that footages of the incident will be reviewed by the ICC and fans, who engaged in violence, are to be barred from attending upcoming matches.

In a statement issued earlier on Saturday, the ICC said, “We are aware of some scuffles among a minority of fans and are currently working with the venue security team and the local police force, West Yorkshire Police, to ensure there are no further incidents.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Express@WC news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 Pakistan Vs Afghanistan
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp