World Cup 2019: With new skipper on board, Afghanistan looks to continue its rise

Gulbadin Naib (c), Aftab Alam, Asghar Afghan, Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari. Head coach: Phil Simmons

For a brief period on April 5, Afghanistan cricket was threatening to make headlines on social media during an IPL game. Gulbadin Naib took over as skipper from Asghar Afghan, much to the dismay of senior pros Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi among others.

That the news registered on Twitter during an IPL game was a reflection of Afghan cricket’s new realm. People weren’t just noticing them but actively engaging. That they have a new sponsor for the World Cup also suggests people think they are capable of causing a few tremors in England.

But what makes Afghanistan, who made their WC debut in 2015, that bit more special is the long term planning put in place by their cricket board. Their management isn’t scared of rubbing the likes of Rashid the wrong way if it concerns the bigger picture.

“We will get 10 matches with full members and we feel it will provide perfect training for the new captain,” chief selector Dawlat Khan Ahmadzai had said.

“We realised that we can’t win the World Cup at this moment under Asghar’s captaincy or anyone else who would have been in charge. We made the decision not just thinking about this World Cup, we are thinking about 2023.”

Considering they are the worst ranked team in the 10-team event, they are not expected to uproot many trees but stranger things have happened. For starters, they will more than fancy their chances of dirtying Sri Lanka, West Indies and Bangladesh’s knickers. Not exactly illogical because they have beaten them in 2018 apart from tying India once.

Strengths

Their real strength is bowling, especially spin. Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi have economy rates of 3.90, 3.74 and 4.25, respectively. Considering all three are match-winners in their own right, what the pacers led by Dawlat Zadran have to do is maintain a semblance of line and length for 20 overs.

Weaknesses

Could be under-cooked because of their lack of playing time. They haven’t played a single official ODI in England. There are also some concerns that their middle order — Rashid aside — may fall. The ever-changing nature of their 5-8 — the latest reincarnation has Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid himself and Nabi — reflects this fact.

Odds: 80

Banking on

Md Shahzad

The keeper-batsman has developed a defensive game to his destructive technique.

Rashid Khan

Certain to play nine matches. It will be enough to prove why he is one of the best tweakers.

