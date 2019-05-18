Home sweet home: Piyush Chawla recollects India's memorable 2011 World Cup win

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

When MS Dhoni and his men made an emphatic statement by winning India’s second World Cup eight years ago, it signalled the rise of a new cricketing world order. Now the Men in Blue head to England, with the odds loaded in their favour. Piyush Chawla, part of the squad that made history in 2011, recollects that time to Ashok Venugopal and shares with him his opinions on how India will fare in the Old Blighty...

It took them 28 years for an encore, but when they did, they sealed it with a six. Piyush Chawla too was around, a part of the momentous occasion when MS Dhoni & Co flamboyantly capped off India’s second World Cup.

In a candid conversation with this daily, the leg-spinner dives into his memories from that time, and shares his two cents on how India will do in England.

Excerpts...

Take us through that win in 2011...

We have fond memories of that. We began on a good note, carried the momentum and did well to reach the final. Almost everyone contributed for us to reach the final. In the final, (Gautam) Gambhir was at his best. But (MS) Dhoni’s masterstroke of promoting himself ahead of Yuvraj Singh did the trick. Dhoni is a master of reading situations. Sensing that Muttiah Muralitharan was around and to counter his threat, he came in at No 5. The rest is history. In fact, looking back, Dhoni’s practice sessions against Muralitharan at Chennai Super Kings’ nets came in handy. It was a proud moment for all of us. Sachin Tendulkar was extremely happy that his dream of winning the World Cup had come true at last.

Dhoni has been in stellar form with the bat. How important is he going to be for India in England?

It is a great plus to have him around this time too. His knowledge of the game is spot on. No wonder Virat Kohli looks to Mahi bhai for guidance. Even in the 2011 World Cup, he was the guiding force for us. His presence gave the team the confidence to enter the final and win the tournament in style.

India themselves have been in great form in ODIs...

For the last two years or so, India have been playing brilliantly in the 50-50 format. The team for the World Cup in England is compact, strong, and covers all the bases. I expect a creditable show from them. It is a golden chance to win the World Cup.

Another thing about the current team is how solid the bowling department looks, unlike the past few editions...

We have a good attack this time. In 2011 too we had a good attack. But this line-up looks complete. We have three quality medium pacers in Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Mohammed) Shami. Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja compliment them. Depending on conditions, two spinners will play in the XI. On the whole, this attack has the potential to restrict various teams to gettable totals.

Also, pitches in England aren’t what they used to be. How will that affect India’s chances?

The wickets will be similar to what we have here. I am sure there will be no green tops, and they will be flat and full of runs. So all India need to do is assess the wickets and the opposition’s strengths well. Having said that, the current team has the right mixture of experience and youth, and can play in any conditions.

How does the change of the format factor in?

It is going to be a long tournament. You have to be consistent. In a format like this, there is a chance for a team to make a comeback. But India would want to begin well and carry the momentum.

Even in terms of favourites, there seem to be many this time...

England, Australia, India and New Zealand are the four teams I expect will make it to the semifinals. England are vastly improved side from the one that played the last World Cup. Since it is being played at their home, they have good chance. Australians are good fighters and no one can write them off. India have been playing consistently good cricket and are sure to fare well. New Zealand are another fighting unit who have played lot of cricket in England. Plus many of their players have been in all the T20 leagues around the world, and particulary in the IPL. They have good knowledge about various opposition players — be it weaknesses or strengths — which is vital in such a tournament.

Will India’s batting perhaps give them an edge over others?

Definitely. We have one of the best opening pairs in the world in Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Followed by Virat, the best batsman in the world. Naturally, everyone will expect them to click and post good totals. But I believe that our middle order is strong too. We have Mahi bhai, who can change the course of a game single-handedly. No team will dare take him lightly. Then we have Hardik Pandya. The way he is batting now and the form that he was in the IPL, we have another potential match-winner. I believe that our line-up is strong and can deliver on any given day.

But that No 4 slot is yet to be finalised...

It is up to the team management to decide who is going to be No 4. Speaking of DK (Dinesh Karthik), he has been playing well for the last one-and-a-half years. Even in the IPL, he was good for Kolkata Knight Riders. Having watched him from close quarters, I’m sure that he will do a good job if he is given the opportunity.