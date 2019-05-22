Home Sport ICC World Cup Express@WC

INTERVIEW | Bowlers will defend totals in England: Ravi Shastri

This tournament is an opportunity for the team to do well. We have played brilliant cricket over the last five years.

Published: 22nd May 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri. (File | AP)

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri. (File | AP)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Consistency. Out of all the words Ravi Shastri used at the pre-departure press conference here on Tuesday, that word stood out. Apart from using the word multiple times, he also sounded the need to be on the ball right throughout the event, something the team haven’t been able to do under his watch at ICC events. Apart from that, the coach was also engaging on a number of topics, including the format and playing Pakistan. Excerpts:

Not winning a global event under his watch
This tournament is an opportunity for the team to do well. We have played brilliant cricket over the last five years. As (Kohli) said, it is about striving for consistency. (The) World Cup might be a big stage, but it is about enjoying the stage. 

The format change
It is very challenging, any team can win on their day. If you look at 2015 and 2019, the gap is much closer now between teams. The good thing is we have nine games, rather than just three or four games, in which case we have to be on the go from the outset.

Is the format a good one
In the future, they might think about this, because of exactly what you asked. That can happen. At this moment, in case something like that (teams winning nine group stage matches can lose in the semifinal and be out) happens, we have to just say bad luck.

Whether India can defend big totals in England
Yes, I think so. This is an experienced group. These guys have bowled as a unit together. We have accomplished what we set out to do in Tests and it is going to be the same here. 

Role Dhoni will assume 
Massive. His communication with Virat has been fantastic. As a keeper, he has grown better in this format. It was great to see the way he was moving, especially in this IPL. He will play a big role.

Stay up to date on all the latest Express@WC news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravi Shastri Indian Cricket Team Indian Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp