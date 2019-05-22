INTERVIEW | Bowlers will defend totals in England: Ravi Shastri

Venkata Krishna B By

MUMBAI: Consistency. Out of all the words Ravi Shastri used at the pre-departure press conference here on Tuesday, that word stood out. Apart from using the word multiple times, he also sounded the need to be on the ball right throughout the event, something the team haven’t been able to do under his watch at ICC events. Apart from that, the coach was also engaging on a number of topics, including the format and playing Pakistan. Excerpts:

Not winning a global event under his watch

This tournament is an opportunity for the team to do well. We have played brilliant cricket over the last five years. As (Kohli) said, it is about striving for consistency. (The) World Cup might be a big stage, but it is about enjoying the stage.

The format change

It is very challenging, any team can win on their day. If you look at 2015 and 2019, the gap is much closer now between teams. The good thing is we have nine games, rather than just three or four games, in which case we have to be on the go from the outset.

Is the format a good one

In the future, they might think about this, because of exactly what you asked. That can happen. At this moment, in case something like that (teams winning nine group stage matches can lose in the semifinal and be out) happens, we have to just say bad luck.

Whether India can defend big totals in England

Yes, I think so. This is an experienced group. These guys have bowled as a unit together. We have accomplished what we set out to do in Tests and it is going to be the same here.

Role Dhoni will assume

Massive. His communication with Virat has been fantastic. As a keeper, he has grown better in this format. It was great to see the way he was moving, especially in this IPL. He will play a big role.