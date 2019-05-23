Home Sport ICC World Cup Express@WC

Impact index: Five game-changing all-rounders

Here is a look at five all-rounders who may be potential game changers for their respective sides in this World Cup...

Published: 23rd May 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

At 32, he still stands as one of his country’s mainstays, though injuries have pegged back his performances. The No 1 ODI all-rounder can bat anywhere from No 3 to 6, and pace his innings as per the situation. Though he had a lacklustre IPL, he hit three fifties in the recent tour of Ireland. As a bowler, Shakib thrives with his accuracy, and is effective in containment. 

Andre Russell  (West Indies)

The 31-year-old seems to have gotten a second wind since returning from a doping ban last January. He last played an ODI in July 2018, but that shouldn’t bother him too much. He’s coming off a phenomenal IPL stint where he pulled off some dramatic wins. A useful medium pacer, he can chip in when necessary. If he remains fit and translates his inhuman form into the 50-over game, one can expect a few records to fall. 

 

Marcus Stoinis (Australia)

From batting lower down the order, Stoinis has proved his mettle as a top-order bat too. A technically-sound batsman who takes his time to get going, he can find the boundary at will in the later stages. The 
29-year-old is a gentle medium-pacer, but his accuracy and subtle variations make him a handful. Though it’s difficult to take a note of him in Australia’s strong pace attack, the right-arm can come in handy in the middle overs. 

Hardik Pandya  (India)

The 25-year-old has made a magnificent comeback to competitive cricket after being sidelined by injury during the Asia Cup last year which was followed by off-field controversy. This IPL saw the Baroda player hit a purple patch with the bat when he scored 402 runs at an impressive strike rate. Set to play his first World Cup, Hardik could see the upcoming tournament as another stepping stone in his career. Being the first-choice all-rounder for India since his debut in 2016, he could be the team’s X factor in the quadrennial tournament.

Ben Stokes   (England)

There were doubts since his return to the England side last January after that Bristol nightclub brawl. But since then, his numbers aren’t too bad. Averages 49.63 with bat since start of 2018. Looked rusty in this IPL, but did score a match-winning 71 in England’s recent chase of 341 against Pakistan. England generally use him as the sixth bowler, but he has the potential to give crucial breakthroughs.

ICC all-rounder Rankings
1    Shakib Al Hasan    BAN    359
2     Rashid Khan    AFG    339
3     Mohammad Nabi    AFG    319
4     Imad Wasim    PAK    289
5     Mitchell Santner    NZ    279
6     Chris Woakes    ENG    271
7     Mohammad Hafeez    PAK    266
8     Jason Holder     WI    264
9     Sikandar Raza     ZIM    261
10     Angelo Mathews     SL    255

Stay up to date on all the latest Express@WC news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp