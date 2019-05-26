New 500 note: Will the World Cup see this mark?

Swaroop Swaminathan By

In hindsight, June 9, 2015, offered clues as to the immediate future of white-ball cricket in England. Sixty-one days after England exited the World Cup at the hands of Bangladesh, they rocked up at Birmingham to score 408/9 against New Zealand. It was significant because it was the first time that a national side had scored 400 or more in England, a bastion for sedate starts and swing bowling. In the 47-and-a-half months since that record-breaking afternoon, England have played host to a variety of records and eye-popping numbers.

Here are a few of them to ram home why one common question was doing the rounds last year: Will the 2019 World Cup see the first 500 in ODIs?

There have been 215 scores of 300 or more in 571 ODI encounters since January 1, 2015. The postage-stamp-sized grounds in England have themselves been responsible for 43 of those in 58 matches. That essentially translates to this: the probability of teams scoring 300 or more in any given match was more than twice in England as compared to when they were playing in other parts of the world.

Teams also score at more than a run a ball on average if they are playing there. The average RPO in England since January 1, 2015, is 6.07. The next best? South Africa and Sri Lanka with 5.67.

But to discern the true nature of the flat batting tracks — describing them as expressways wouldn’t be an exaggeration — one has to take a look at the recent scores in the Royal London One-Day Cup. The domestic 50-over meet hogged headlines after Nottinghamshire and Northamptonshire scored 870 runs between them in 2016. But that wasn’t an outlier. It was the beginning of a wider trend.

For example, in 2015, there were 21 scores in excess of 300. In subsequent years, it’s been 25 (2016), 45 (2017), 38 (2018) and 44 (2019). A bare minimum of 300 is the new normal.

****

What brought about the revolution which saw groundsmen up and down the Old Blighty put out batting belters? The man responsible for this radical shift is Eoin Morgan, whose DNA has been the catalyst of a never before seen arms race — English batsmen trying to hit from ball one to ball 300.

How did he do it? One will have to go back to that same series against New Zealand which saw the two teams score 3151 runs from 440.3 overs at an RPO of 7.15. In the third ODI of that five-match series, England was bowled out for 302 in 45.2 overs. Even as a few old-timers spoke about the importance of batting 50 overs, Morgan, whose team lost that match, refused to be cowed. It was going to be his way or the highway. “We got 300 on the board. We were aiming for a lot more, which is the important part,” he reflected.

This was a new, refreshing England, whose batsmen had become cricket’s own modern 007s. License to hit. That, however, would not have been possible without giving them tailormade pitches. An online publication during the 2017 Champions Trophy had reported that English grounds, Trent Bridge for example, were being graded as much as 5.96 (six being the highest). The story also quoted Gary Barwell, the head groundsman at Headingley, as saying that “one-day pitches in England right now are the best in the world. If you are a batsman”.

Truer words haven’t been spoken. In 2017, batsmen were scoring 92 runs per every 100 balls. In 2019, they are scoring 112 runs per every 100 balls played.

****

In September 2018, England was waking up to the potential of Pat Brown, a 20-year-old fast-bowler who had helped Worcestershire to the domestic T20 title. Brown picked up 31 wickets from 16 matches at an average of 13.35.

Those numbers mean Brown, even if he is still very early into his career, knows a thing or two about bowling in England. He blames most of the excesses to the introduction of two new balls. “I do think that surfaces have become better as people like to see runs scored but that is not the sole factor,” he told this daily. “Using two balls across 50 overs gives batsmen a huge advantage. They stay hard meaning it is easier to hit sixes. There is also no reverse on offer because it’s harder to get that going with two balls.”

Brown, who has played 37 matches across three formats, also lifts the lid on the thinking in dressing rooms. “In both seasons I have played, it’s always been a case of feeling way under par (for most cases) if you score less than 300.”

There is also the lesser publicised fact about spinners performing poorly in England when compared to other countries. In 58 matches since 2015, 68 spinners have combined to take 199 wickets at an economy rate of 5.82. No other country has that bad an economy rate for spinners. In the same time period, the batting average against spin is 40.15 runs, another L for the tweakers. The corresponding bowling strike rate (47.7) and bowling average (46.35) is the second worst after Australia (59.2 and 54.56, respectively). Throw in the fact that most of the grounds are small with new-age drainage facilities and better weather than before in summer months, and you need not imagine why batsmen are making hay when the sun is literally shining.

****

Ian Pont, a former county player who has worked with the likes of Dale Steyn and Shoaib Akhtar, feels that T20s and the absence of world-class yorker bowlers have compounded problems for teams when they play in England.

“Batsmen do not fear any more,” he said. “That’s because there doesn’t appear to be a consequence if he is out slogging... the one big issue is the lack of a yorker bowler. I hear much rubbish about the risks of getting it wrong, yet the other deliveries keep disappearing into the crowd.”

That inherent fear of getting the yorker wrong in smallish grounds, Brown feels, is real. “The batsmen’s ability to hit sixes if your yorker is just slightly off is disturbing. The scoop and ramp come into play and if it travels 60 metres, it’s into the crowd.”

Pont, who is regarded as a sort of master when it comes to coaching pacers, maintains that there is also a psychological aspect in play. “It’s simply expectation and belief. If it’s not feared to chase down totals, then the batsmen will accept what is normal. Cricket follows patterns and trends. The current trend is to hit 300-400.”

So is Pont resigned to the possibility of this World Cup being witness to new records? Not necessarily. “We must remember the batsman cannot hit the ball until the bowler releases it, so the bowler has control over what he’s doing first. A batsman can only react and we must not forget that. The bowlers will adapt to this threat like they always do.”

The question, though, is will they adapt over the next few weeks or so?