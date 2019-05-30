Our wishlist at World Cup 2019

By Express News Service

With the World Cup beginning today, our correspondents share their two cents on what they want to see at the quadrennial event in England...

Afghans to the party

“There is,” Tyrion Lannister remarked in the series finale of Game of Thrones, “nothing more powerful than a good story.” He couldn’t have gotten it more right. Out of all the 10 teams, there is no story as captivating as Afghanistan’s. Eight years ago, they were an embryo, an idea. Not anymore. But their story needs a new chapter to serve two purposes. One is to prove that they are here to stay. Two, a riposte to ICC. Them doing well will send the message to powerbrokers that it’s worth investing in associate teams.

Swaroop Swaminathan

Back where it belongs

They’re winning this, all right. Best batsman in the world. Best bowler whose best-ness is also underscored by using analogies related to that best batsman in the world. Best opening pair. Best spin combine. Best keeper in the world. So many ‘best’s! Can you really fault the biggest democracy when it collectively believes that ‘Cup’s will also become three by mid-July? Yes, the ‘ODI team’ best isn’t India’s. But, foreign shores were conquered in the past few years. The Old Blighty withstood the onslaught then. But this India is determined.

Rahul Ravikumar

Keepers of the faith

Not many times one would come across a World Cup with more than a handful of wicketkeeper-batsmen being the potential game changers. Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, Shai Hope, Tom Latham and MS Dhoni. The list is convincing enough to see a trend this time. In the last two editions, barring Kumar Sangakkara not many stumpers had a significant impact as a batsman. Seeing at least four wicketkeepers in the batting top 10 should be interesting.

Srinidhi PR

First-time winner

A Martian landing on Earth today might read up the Cricket World Cup’s Wikipedia page & wonder why it became so predictable. After five different winners in the first six editions, there have only been two in the next five. A first-time winner would go a long way in setting that right. With an amazingly-balanced England, an aggressive New Zealand looking to carry on from the previous edition and a South Africa side that can never be counted out, cricket’s throne might just have a first-time occupant this year.

Vishnu Prasad

Bowlers’ cup

Lots of runs. That is what everything points to for the Cup. But, in England, a place where purists still abound, let us have a bowler’s Cup. There may be fewer boundaries but the thrills will compensate for it, where each run will be earned. Where bowlers, including Ben Stokes, will be forced to cut the nons­ense about spirit of cricket and follow the Mankading rule and run out the non-striker when the opponent needs 2 runs off the last ball with one wicket in hand in the final.

Venkata Krishna B

Super over final

A Super Over finish to the World Cup will be like a dream come true for cricket fanatics. It has never happened in the 44-year history of the event. The tour­na­ment though has witnessed four tied ma­­tches across 11 editions but not in fi­­nals. According to the 2019 WC rules, if the se­mifinals and final end in a tie, then the result will be decided in a Super Over. A Super Over that too at Lord’s will be a rarest of rare treat for cricket connoisseurs.

Firoz Mirza