ICC World Cup 2019: Time for Men in Blue to Cup it all

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When it comes to ICC events this decade, no team has been as consistent as India. Barring the 2012 World T20 in Sri Lanka, they have made it to the knockouts every single time; a record unmatched by any side.

After leaving India in the wake of a disappointing 2007 World Cup, Greg Chappell had labelled them as a giant that was threatening to wake up. Of course, a lot has changed from then on. Money, infrastructure, talent, coaching, a strong domestic structure... While Australia was the blueprint in 90s and 2000s, BCCI ensured it was India’s turn to take over.

There is still a big “but” hovering over India. All great teams are judged by their trophy cabinets. Especially, by the number of World Cups.In 44 years, India have only two. Even in this decade, they have only one. Add to this the 2013 Champions Trophy, India have choked quite a few times on the big stage. In Dhaka in 2014, Yuvraj Singh froze. In Sydney a year later, they came up short against Australia. At home in 2016, West Indies gave them a rude shock. Two summers ago at Oval, Pakistan made them eat humble pie. But, the silver lining is that they have lost every time to the eventual champions.

Which is why this World Cup could go a long way in determining how this era’s India will be remembered. As Australia faded away, the race has basically come down to England and India.

They may have traded places in whites, but when it comes to colour, it has been India’s decade. In 200 ODIs since January 1, 2011, no team has a better win-loss ratio of 1.954.

While it a testament to their powerhouse status, England are threatening to take away the bragging rights in their peak year. Their win-loss ratio for the same period is 1.405. Since the last World Cup, England and India have played 84 matches each, with 58 and 56 wins. The difference in win-loss ratio isn’t vast: 2.521 and 2.074.

But, switch the time-frame to Jan 1, 2011 to the end of the 2015 World Cup, and another story unravels. India lead this table with 73 wins, but their win-loss ratio is lesser than Australia’s 2.031. England’s 0.901 is just above West Indies, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

But, that also leads to the inference that England have taken only four years to catch up with India, which is why they enter this tournament as s­t­rong favourites. The hosts’ new brand of cricket has seen them score 6.29 runs per over in the last four years, something that never happened in history.

If England — or any other side, for that matter — walk away with the trophy, it’ll be a big letdown for India. England may be giants, but the Men in Blue are no different. Unlike past teams, they’re overflowing with talent. They are expected to win each time they take to the field. They are on a par with other sides, be it in terms of fitness or adopting technology.

The captain — unlike his predecessors — has had a huge say. He first got rid of an all-time great, and got a coach of his choice. But despite those leeways, the pressure has only increased. In 2007, despite playing solid cricket, India remembers Rahul Dravid the captain for a disappointing World Cup.

“The best thing is we have four tough games straight up, and that will set the tone nicely for us,” remarked Kohli. “Everyone has to be at their best and gain intensity from the first match onwards. You don’t have room for complacency. That’s why it’s the World Cup and that’s why it is the most important tournament of the world.

“We expect that kind of pressure from the first second of stepping on to the field. We are not going to let up at any moment. We’ll keep up our intensity from the first week itself.”

India at Icc events since 2011

2011 World Cup: Winners

2012 WT20 Group stage

2013 Champions Trophy Winners

2014 WT20 Finalists

2015 World Cup Semifinalists

2016 WT20 Semifinalists

2017 Champions Trophy Finalists