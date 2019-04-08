India's World Cup squad selection on April 15 in Mumbai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BCCI will name the 15 players who will head to England for the ICC World Cup on April 15 in Mumbai. While April 23 is the cut-off date for teams to announce their squads, the BCCI has decided to name it a week before that since Virat Kohli will be in the city on that day for his side Royal Challengers Bangalore’s match against Mumbai Indians the same evening.

It was among the key decisions taken during the meeting of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and the office-bearers of the BCCI in New Delhi on Monday.With regards to the IPL playoffs and final, the CoA has deferred the matter to a later date, after Chennai Super Kings sought time to solve the issue of three closed stands, which could count against MA Chidambaram Stadium hosting the final and the other match.

Women’s T20

Meanwhile, with regards to the women’s T20 challenge, this year three teams will be seen in action, with each playing the other once in a round-robin format. While Vizag has been selected to host these matches, the final will be staged in Bengaluru or Chennai. Unlike last year, all these matches would start at 8pm and are likely to take place after the league stages of the IPL. The CoA also decided the format of the mini women’s IPL. There will be four games instead of one, like last year. These matches will take place on May 5, 7, 9 and 11, when no IPL matches are scheduled.