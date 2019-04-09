Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Shane Warne picks his Australia World Cup squad

Australia will play against Afghanistan in their opening fixture of the World Cup on June 1.

Published: 09th April 2019 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Shane Warne (File | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Shane Warne, the Australian cricket legend, on Tuesday picked his hypothetical Australian squad of fifteen players for the upcoming World Cup.

"My squad of 15, Warner, Short, Finch, Smith, Maxwell, Stoinis, Carey, Cummins, Starc, Richardson J (if fit), Zampa plus Marsh S, N Lyon, A Turner, Coulter-Nile thoughts followers? Agree ?," he posted on his Twitter account.

The spinner was seen making a bold move of not including the opener Usman Khwaja in the World Cup squad. Khawaja is the world's leading run-scorer in ODI format in 2019.

The left-hander Khawaja has scored 769 runs in 13 matches with an average of 59.15, in the process becoming the joint-fastest Australian to 1,000 ODI runs in 27 innings.

Warne also named D'Arcy Short in his playing XI for the World Cup. Short has worked under him at Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Short played four ODI's for Australia between June and November last year but has since been overlooked.

Shane Warne's Australia World Cup XV: (First XI) David Warner, D'Arcy Short, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa. (Extras) Shaun Marsh, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Turner, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

ALSO READ | Aaron Finch sounds World Cup warning as Australia confidence rockets

Australia takes on England and Sri Lanka in the warm-up fixtures before the World Cup on May 25 and 27.

Australia will play against Afghanistan in their opening fixture of the World Cup on June 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup Shane Warne Australia cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp